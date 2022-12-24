Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby fieldRoger MarshDelaware State
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free VerseBrooklyn MuseCape May, NJ
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United StatesTravel MavenCape May, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
Cape Gazette
Cape boys outlast Academy at Palumbo 66-60 in OT
In his first few weeks with the Cape Henlopen boys’ basketball program, Tyrone Tolson wasn’t quite himself. An all-state selection at Dover last year, the sharpshooting junior off-guard connected on just 30% of his field goal tries and 15% of his three-pointers over the Vikings’ first four games. Cape coaches – and Tolson himself – figured it would only be a matter of time before he found the range.
Seaford gets out early and dominates
The 2023 Slam Dunk to the Beach presented by Hoophall East, showcases some of the greatest talent in high school basketball in the country during its annual visit to Cape Henlopen High School. Since the event returned to Lewes in 2014 a ton of current NBA players have graced the court at Cape including Mo Bamba (Westtown/Orlando Magic), Jonathan Kuminga ... Read More
WMDT.com
Knights dominate Bayside foe in Gov Challenge opener
SALISBURY, Md. – Sussex Central boys basketball dominated Snow Hill in their opening game of the Governors Challenge, 62-30, Monday afternoon at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center. Jameal Watson led the way with 18 points for Central, who moves to 3-1 on the season.
Cape Gazette
Hockey 4 Haxton Scholarship Tourney
Thank you to all who worked to make a successful day in memory of Amanda Haxton at the H4H indoor tourney raising funds for the H4H scholarships and for the Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, DE on Saturday, December 17, 2022, on the turf at Cape Henlopen High School’s Champions Stadium. Thank you to all the teams (10) and individuals (approximately 130) that expended their energy playing in the games. A special thank you to our volunteer umpires who gave their time to make sure the games were played safely: Peyton Moore, Sam Swift, Mycah Smith, Beth Conaway, Jessica Rybicki, Stacie Spicer, Madi Irwin, Jacki Dmiterchik, and Ike Eisenhour. And thanks to the volunteers who manned registration (Stephanie Brown), the score clock (Megan and Dan Smith), music mixer and announcer/timer (Tim Moore), and photographers: Dan Smith and Eric Gooch, and all the others that donated their time for the success of this day. Apologies to any I have missed in the above list.
Cape Gazette
Local sailor completes fall campaign
Local junior sailor Alden Durrell of Rehoboth Beach wrapped up his 2022 fall sailing campaign with Annapolis Yacht Club’s Optimist Racing Team and Proteus Yatcht Club of Lewes. AYC recently recruited Arthur Blodgett, formerly of the Lauderdale Yatcht Club, to coach the AYC Optimist Racing Team. Blodgett is one...
Cape Gazette
Beach Babies to open Milford location Jan. 3
Beach Babies Child Care held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location set to open full time Monday, Jan. 3, at 6251 Radian Circle, Milford. Beach Babies is licensed to care for 214 children at the new site, and can now care for more than 700 children across the state, at its locations in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach and Townsend.
Cape Gazette
Gary Jackson Peters, jack of all trades, veteran
Gary Jackson Peters, 85, of Lewes, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. Gary (Jack) was born in January of 1937 in Beckley, W.Va., son of the late Mamie Peters. Jack was a graduate of Wilmington High School, after which he began his career for many companies, including Borden’s, Breyers and Roadway. He also served his country honorably as a master sergeant in the Delaware Air National Guard, retiring after 25 years of service.
Cape Gazette
Margo Sue Slabonik, devoted teacher
Margo Sue Slabonik, 60, of Millsboro, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her home. She was born July 9, 1962, in Hanover, Pa., daughter of the late Curvin and Ida (Sellers) Smith. Margo was a graduate of Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pa., and received her master's degree from...
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford On the Rebound After Being Destroyed by Hurricane Ida
Rendering of possible new design for Hank's Place.Photo byHank's Place. Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford plans to return better than ever after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida in September last year, writes J.F. Pirro for Main Line Today.
Cape Gazette
Evelyn A. Jacobs, devoted to family, church
Evelyn A. Jacobs, 97, of Lewes, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. She was born Sept. 20, 1925, in Thomasville, Pa., daughter of the late Charles and Estelle Meyers Lucabaugh. Evelyn was a retail sales associate for Strawbridge and Clothier Department Store. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Evelyn was a classic homemaker who loved to cook and prepare for the holidays. She was a longtime member of Cherry Hill United Methodist Church, Cherry Hill, Md. Evelyn enjoyed the outdoors and shopping trips.
Cape Gazette
Gary Edward Carpenter, retired deacon
Gary Edward Carpenter, age 81, of Milton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Wilmington. He was born in Bridgeport, Conn., son of the late Hubert and Viola (Hurlburt) Carpenter. Gary was raised in Black Rock. He graduated from Black Rock School, Bassick High...
Cape Gazette
Phyllis W. Scott, accomplished musician
Phyllis W. Scott (nee Wright), 97, of Milton, formerly of Bellmawr, N.J., passed away with her son, Michael and his wife Kathy at her side Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Phyllis was born in Lancaster, Pa., lived in Bellmawr, N.J., and then moved to Milton. Growing up, she became an accomplished roller skater and instructor, and more so an accomplished and passionate musician, who taught organ and piano lessons for many years. Phyllis was a devoted member of the Order of the Eastern Star 277 of Laurel Springs, N.J., for many years and continued in the Order of the Eastern Star Unity Chapter 16 of Lewes.
WMDT.com
Harrington Raceway & Casino closed due to “technical difficulties”
HARRINGTON, Del. – The Harrington Raceway and Casino is closed due to technical difficulties. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Casino’s website featured a pop-up message saying, “Temporarily closed due to technical difficulties. Please check social media or call for updates.”. No further details are available, and Casino...
Cape Gazette
Patricia Ann Bishop, retired teacher
Patricia (Pat) Ann Bishop, 73, of Lewes, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones after a short battle with cancer. She was born April 16, 1949, in Detroit, Mich., daughter of the late Charles and Rita (Ferguson) Fronrath. Pat grew up in Boynton Beach,...
Cape Gazette
Thomas H. Draper Scholarship funded at Salisbury University
As the owner of WBOC-TV and other broadcast stations, Tom Draper helped shaped the lives of virtually every resident on the Delmarva Peninsula until his sudden death in 2017. Now, his legacy will continue to shape the lives of Salisbury University students through the newly announced Thomas H. Draper Scholarship. The award is the result of a $125,000 gift from the Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation, an organization created by Draper and his family to support educational, scientific, religious and humanitarian initiatives throughout Delmarva.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Avelo holds 1-day flash sale for early Feb. flights from Wilmington to Florida
Avelo Airways iheld a flash sale for those who want a February getaway to Florida. Under the fare promotion which expired Monday night on Dec. 26, passengers received 50% discount by using the promo code SANTA after logging into the airline’s website. Under the promotion, passengers had to travel...
Cape Gazette
Surprising a Penny Lane customer with a gift
A unique Beer, Wine & Liquor Shop featuring local spirits. Located in Penny Lane Mall, which runs between the first block of Rehoboth Ave and Wilmington Ave. We love supporting local businesses like Penny Lane Liquors! Cape Gazette surprised random shoppers during our Shopping Cape promotion, which ran from November 25 through December 21, with local gift cards. Visit www.shoppingcape.com for participating locations and giveaway details.
Cape Gazette
NEW Cake Pops at Lewes Coffee!
Enjoy our delicious freshly brewed lattes and more - only the Lewes Coffee Company!. Conveniently located at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal • Also available for Online Order n’ Pick up • order.lewescoffee.com/. ⇒ Lewes Coffee co. Morning Checklist. Wake up. Grab a Hot Chocolate and a...
Cape Gazette
We gave customers at Crooked Hammock Brewery a special treat
Brewpub serving diverse American fare in an airy space with a coastal vibe, a patio & live music. Grab a beer, and hop in a Hammock. Take a break, make lasting memories, and enjoy the ride!. 36707 Crooked Hammock Way. Lewes. We love supporting local businesses like Crooked Hammock Brewery!...
Cape Gazette
Cape May-Lewes Ferry fan received a holiday gift from us
Take a break from the ordinary! Sailing daily across the Delaware Bay. This holiday season buy the Ferry Fan in your life a Ferry gift certificate or something from our online store – offering apparel, trinkets, home decor, books, Christmas ornaments, drinkware, and more. 43 Cape Henlopen Drive. Lewes.
Comments / 0