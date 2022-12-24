The Colorado minimum wage, which is currently $12.56 per hour, will increase to $13.65 per hour in 2023, according to a news release from the office of Governor Polis. The increase comes as part of the voter-approved mandate which adjusts the minimum wage for inflation. According to the release, the adjustment is based on a Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood Metropolitan Statistical Area. Data for the determination is collected by the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO