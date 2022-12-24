Read full article on original website
North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions
Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
WAFF
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
West Alabama County-by-County Christmas Weekend Temperature Guide
Many Alabamians are bundled up this holiday weekend as we are experiencing brutal temperatures. Here is the outlook on the highs and lows for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Also, make sure you are aware of the wind chill values. West Alabama County-by-County Temperature. Bibb. Saturday: High of 30 –...
WAFF
Many North Alabama roads still impassable
Snow and ice are causing authorities to close roads across North Alabama. Numerous businesses, county offices and daycares will be delayed Tuesday. Firefighter face additional challenges in the cold. Updated: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST. Ice and snow make it more difficult for firefighters to respond. Chisholm Heights...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Slippery travel across north Alabama through Tuesday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winter Weather Advisory has now expired for Cullman, Etowah, and Cherokee Counties this evening. Snow showers on the tail end of a clipper system moving from west to east across north Alabama earlier this evening managed to produce accumulating snow around 0.5-1″ north of I-20. However, First Alert AccuTrack shows precipitation is beginning to dry out, so only a few brief flurries and periods of drizzle will be possible over the next few hours. The main concern going into the overnight and morning hours will be slippery travel. We have a First Alert for slick roads across Cherokee, Cullman, and Etowah Counties, especially on bridges and overpasses. So, please be careful if you have to be out and about!
North Alabama authorities warn of icy conditions on roadways
With snow falling in the Rocket City, Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is warning residents of some areas to avoid due to icy conditions.
Warmer weather on the way: Alabama to get back to the 60s - even 70s - in a few days
There’s hope on the horizon for those sick and tired of Alabama’s extreme cold snap. The National Weather Service sees a warming trend in the forecast, and parts of the state could be back into the 70s by Thursday. Of course that’d be south Alabama. North and central...
Opelika-Auburn News
Alabama agencies ask residents to stop dripping faucets as temperatures rise
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is asking water customers to stop dripping water faucets as temperatures begin to rise above freezing. The sub-freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend has caused water shortages as pipes have burst throughout the state and several cities are struggling to get water turned back on.
Frozen pipe bursts into spectacle near Redstone Arsenal
Do you know what happens when you introduce water into a below-freezing environment? You get instant snow!!
Alabama woman, 87, killed in Christmas night crash
An 87-year-old Alabama woman was killed Christmas Day after her car collided head-on with another vehicle, state troopers reported Monday. Claudette P. Autry, 87, of Pleasant Grove, Alabama, was killed at approximately 10:28 p.m. as she drop on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County, approximately 3 miles west of Hueytown, troopers said.
2022 in Review: Tuscaloosa County Homicides Investigated This Year
This year, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigated 20 homicides in Tuscaloosa County, with less homicides than the previous year, which saw 23 reported in 2021. The VCU is a multi-agency unit which is comprised of detectives from the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, University of Alabama Police Department and the Northport Police Department.
Overturned Lumber Truck Blocks Highway 69 in Northport Tuesday
State Troopers have closed part of Highway 69 in Northport Tuesday morning after a lumber truck overturned and blocked the highway. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said the commercial vehicle was in a single-vehicle accident at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday. King said both lanes of...
Very cold temperatures into next week
CLANTON, Ala. – Christmas Eve (Saturday morning) will see low temperatures in the single digits near and north of I-20 north to teens along the coast. Saturday afternoon will see high temperatures from the lower 20s north to middle 30s at the coast. It will remain very cold into early next week with low temperatures Christmas Day ranging from 11-19 degrees statewide. High temperatures will range from the upper 20s north to lower 40s near the coast. Many areas of north Alabama will remain below freezing through the afternoon of the 26th, but even then only for a few hours with readings in the middle to upper 30s. Low temperatures on Tuesday (27th ) will again drop below freezing for all of the state except near the coast. Temperatures will finally begin to warm on Tuesday afternoon with highs from the 40s north to middle 50s south. Wind chill readings through Saturday morning will range from -10 to -20 degrees in the northern sections of the state and 0 to -5 degrees in both the central and southern sections.
Alabama man killed Christmas Day when SUV strikes tree, overturns
An Alabama man was killed Christmas Day when his SUV struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:41 p.m. Sunday, and claimed the life of a Lafayette man. Robert L. Bowden, 44, was fatally injured when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was...
Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories In Effect Across Alabama Through Saturday
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a wind chill warning and advisory for Central Alabama, including parts of West Alabama, which will remain in effect until Saturday. According to the NWS in Birmingham, as of 7 a.m. Thursday morning, the arctic front was located across northeastern Oklahoma and...
Tuscaloosa Police Searching for Missing Elderly Man Wednesday
The Tuscaloosa Police Department needs the public's help locating a missing elderly man who has not been heard from in several months. According to a Facebook post from TPD, 65-year-old Michael Eric Seals was last known to be living at Valor Grove at the VA Hospital in Tuscaloosa, however family members have not been in contact with him for several months.
Warming Stations Open Across West Alabama as Freezing Temperatures Draw Near
As temperatures throughout the state are expected to reach extreme lows Thursday night, agencies across West Alabama are opening of warming stations for those in need. As previously reported, city officials in Tuscaloosa are not publicly releasing the locations of available warming stations, however those in need in city limits can contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121 where they will be directed to the Tuscaloosa County EMA and the Compassion Coalition for assistance.
wbrc.com
Woman, 87, dies after Tuscaloosa Co. crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An 87-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa died December 23, 2022 after she was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on December 22. Authorities say Marilyn J. Morse was hurt when the 2013 Ford Edge she was a passenger in was hit by a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Jerry Fleming, 66, of Tuscaloosa.
abritandasoutherner.com
12 Amazing Restaurants to Visit During an Alabama Beach Getaway
The Gulf Coast is home to 32 miles of gorgeous beaches, a plethora of awesome fun-filled attractions for all the family to enjoy, and luxury resorts that offer ultimate relaxation. However, a trip to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach wouldn’t be the same without sampling the myriad of fine-dining options that are scattered along this stretch of Alabama coastline.
alabama.gov
Light Wintry Mix Or Snow Could Cause Road Impacts Today In Parts Of The State
CLANTON – Monday, 8:00 am December 26, 2022. A fast moving upper level disturbance will travel from northwest to southeast across the northern portions of the state today. Based on current radar and model data, precipitation will reach the ground as either a light rain/snow mix or all snow.
