ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions

Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

North Alabama closings and delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Many North Alabama roads still impassable

Snow and ice are causing authorities to close roads across North Alabama. Numerous businesses, county offices and daycares will be delayed Tuesday. Firefighter face additional challenges in the cold. Updated: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST. Ice and snow make it more difficult for firefighters to respond. Chisholm Heights...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Slippery travel across north Alabama through Tuesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winter Weather Advisory has now expired for Cullman, Etowah, and Cherokee Counties this evening. Snow showers on the tail end of a clipper system moving from west to east across north Alabama earlier this evening managed to produce accumulating snow around 0.5-1″ north of I-20. However, First Alert AccuTrack shows precipitation is beginning to dry out, so only a few brief flurries and periods of drizzle will be possible over the next few hours. The main concern going into the overnight and morning hours will be slippery travel. We have a First Alert for slick roads across Cherokee, Cullman, and Etowah Counties, especially on bridges and overpasses. So, please be careful if you have to be out and about!
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Alabama agencies ask residents to stop dripping faucets as temperatures rise

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is asking water customers to stop dripping water faucets as temperatures begin to rise above freezing. The sub-freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend has caused water shortages as pipes have burst throughout the state and several cities are struggling to get water turned back on.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama woman, 87, killed in Christmas night crash

An 87-year-old Alabama woman was killed Christmas Day after her car collided head-on with another vehicle, state troopers reported Monday. Claudette P. Autry, 87, of Pleasant Grove, Alabama, was killed at approximately 10:28 p.m. as she drop on Interstate 59 in Jefferson County, approximately 3 miles west of Hueytown, troopers said.
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

2022 in Review: Tuscaloosa County Homicides Investigated This Year

This year, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigated 20 homicides in Tuscaloosa County, with less homicides than the previous year, which saw 23 reported in 2021. The VCU is a multi-agency unit which is comprised of detectives from the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, University of Alabama Police Department and the Northport Police Department.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Very cold temperatures into next week

CLANTON, Ala.  –  Christmas Eve (Saturday morning) will see low temperatures in the single digits near and north of I-20 north to teens along the coast. Saturday afternoon will see high temperatures from the lower 20s north to middle 30s at the coast.   It will remain very cold into early next week with low temperatures Christmas Day ranging from 11-19 degrees statewide.  High temperatures will range from the upper 20s north to lower 40s near the coast.  Many areas of north Alabama will remain below freezing through the afternoon of the 26th, but even then only for a few hours with readings in the middle to upper 30s.  Low temperatures on Tuesday (27th ) will again drop below freezing for all of the state except near the coast.   Temperatures will finally begin to warm on Tuesday afternoon with highs from the 40s north to middle 50s south.  Wind chill readings through Saturday morning will range from -10 to -20 degrees in the northern sections of the state and 0 to -5 degrees in both the central and southern sections. 
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Police Searching for Missing Elderly Man Wednesday

The Tuscaloosa Police Department needs the public's help locating a missing elderly man who has not been heard from in several months. According to a Facebook post from TPD, 65-year-old Michael Eric Seals was last known to be living at Valor Grove at the VA Hospital in Tuscaloosa, however family members have not been in contact with him for several months.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Warming Stations Open Across West Alabama as Freezing Temperatures Draw Near

As temperatures throughout the state are expected to reach extreme lows Thursday night, agencies across West Alabama are opening of warming stations for those in need. As previously reported, city officials in Tuscaloosa are not publicly releasing the locations of available warming stations, however those in need in city limits can contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121 where they will be directed to the Tuscaloosa County EMA and the Compassion Coalition for assistance.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Woman, 87, dies after Tuscaloosa Co. crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An 87-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa died December 23, 2022 after she was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on December 22. Authorities say Marilyn J. Morse was hurt when the 2013 Ford Edge she was a passenger in was hit by a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Jerry Fleming, 66, of Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
abritandasoutherner.com

12 Amazing Restaurants to Visit During an Alabama Beach Getaway

The Gulf Coast is home to 32 miles of gorgeous beaches, a plethora of awesome fun-filled attractions for all the family to enjoy, and luxury resorts that offer ultimate relaxation. However, a trip to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach wouldn’t be the same without sampling the myriad of fine-dining options that are scattered along this stretch of Alabama coastline.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy