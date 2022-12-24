The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced a list of its top accomplishments in 2022. Read the full list below. Fusion Energy Breakthrough: In December, scientists at the National Ignition Facility at DOE’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory achieved fusion ignition, creating more energy from fusion reactions than the energy used to start the process. It was the first time this has ever been achieved in a laboratory making it one of the most impressive scientific feats in recent history. The DOE believes that this milestone brings society closer to the possibility of zero-carbon, abundant fusion energy.

