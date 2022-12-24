Read full article on original website
Italy To Shed Russian Gas Imports By Building Two FSRUs
Italy plans to boost its LNG import capacity to 27 bcm from nearly 17 bcm currently as it seeks to completely replace Russian gas supplies. — Italy plans to boost its LNG import capacity to 27 billion cubic meters from nearly 17 bcm currently as it seeks to completely replace Russian gas supplies.
Japan Set to Import First Crude Shipment from Russia Since May
Japan is set to import its first crude oil shipment from Russia in more than half a year, as the government pushes energy importers to stockpile fuel in a bid to avoid future shortages. The Aframax Zaliv Baikal vessel is sailing to Japan after loading from the Sakhalin-2 facility in...
Top Trends To Affect Oil and Gas In 2023
The past year was a banner year for the oil and gas sector as prices rallied to decade highs. Investing News published a list of things to look out for in the coming year. — The past year was a banner year for the oil and gas sector as prices rallied to decade highs. Investing News published a list of things to look out for in the coming year.
Gazprom Exports at Lowest This Century
Gazprom PJSC’s exports to its key foreign markets almost halved in 2022 — reaching the lowest since at least the start of the century — as flows to Europe were slashed following the invasion of Ukraine. The Russian gas giant sent 100.9 billion cubic meters of the...
Tamboran Hits Gas At Amungee 2H Well
Tamboran Resources has hit significant gas at the Amungee 2H well that hit a total depth of 12,739 feet. — Tamboran Resources has drilled the Amungee 2H well in EP98 in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia, to a total depth of 12,739 feet encountering significant gas shows. The well included a 4,183-foot horizontal section, placed in the most prospective zone within the Mid-Velkerri "B Shale" formation.
Turkey Claims Black Sea Gas Reserves Worth $1 Trillion
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed that the country's gas reserves in the Black Sea were now valued at $1 trillion. — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed that the country’s gas reserves in the Black Sea were now valued at $1 trillion. This announcement by...
Canada Drops 100+ Rigs
Canada dropped 103 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on December 22. The country decreased its oil rig count by 92 and its gas rig count by 11 week on week, taking its total rig count to 96, Baker Hughes’ count showed. Canada now has 32 oil rigs and 64 gas rigs, the count revealed.
NPD November Oil Production Figure Well Below Forecast
The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate’s (NPD) preliminary oil production figure for November is nearly nine percent below the organization’s forecast for the month, new data from the NPD has shown. According to the NPD, average oil production in November was 1.740 million barrels per day. This marked a 165,000...
Malaysian Hydrocarbon Discoveries Double In 2022
A total of 10 hydrocarbon discoveries have been made offshore Malaysia in 2022 – twice what was made last year. — A total of 10 hydrocarbon discoveries have been made offshore Malaysia in 2022 – twice what was made last year – following the increase of exploration activities in the country.
Eni Orders Second FLNG For Congo
Eni has taken the plunge on a second floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit to be deployed off Congo. — Following its acquisition of the Tango FLNG, Italian major Eni has signed a deal with Wison Heavy Industry for the construction and installation of another floating LNG unit. The...
U.S. Department Of Energy's Top Accomplishments In 2022
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced a list of its top accomplishments in 2022. Read the full list below. Fusion Energy Breakthrough: In December, scientists at the National Ignition Facility at DOE’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory achieved fusion ignition, creating more energy from fusion reactions than the energy used to start the process. It was the first time this has ever been achieved in a laboratory making it one of the most impressive scientific feats in recent history. The DOE believes that this milestone brings society closer to the possibility of zero-carbon, abundant fusion energy.
Energy Cos Close Out 2022 With New Gas Finds
Var Energi ASA and PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited are celebrating new gas finds. — Var Energi ASA and PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) are celebrating new gas finds as the year draws to a close. On December 23, Var Energi confirmed the discovery...
Japan's First Offshore Wind Farm Starts Up
The Noshiro Port offshore wind farm, Japan's first such project, has started commercial operation on December 22, 2022. — The Noshiro Port offshore wind farm, Japan’s first such project, has started commercial operation on December 22, 2022. Marubeni said last Thursday that the Noshiro Port offshore wind farm...
Solstad Offshore Bags $50MM In Deals For Normand Maximus
Solstad Offshore has secured a number of contracts for the SSV Normand Maximus adding up to $50.8 million in value. — Solstad Offshore has been able to book work for the CSV Normand Maximus to the tune of $50.8 million. The company has received Letters of Award from a number of undisclosed subsea contractors for the hire of the vessel throughout 2023.
Equinor Restarts Production From Njord Following Upgrades
Production from the Njord field resumed on December 27, following an upgrading project in which both the platform and the FSO were brought ashore. — Production from the Equinor-operated Njord field in the Norwegian Sea resumed on December 27, following an upgrading project in which both the platform and the FSO were brought ashore.
Oil Retreats from Three Week High
Crude futures dropped amid uncertainty surrounding the potential impact to demand from easing of Chinese Covid-19 restrictions. Oil sustained losses as the dollar ticked higher and equity markets erased gains, easily swayed by broader market swings amid thin liquidity. West Texas Intermediate fell below $79 a barrel after closing at...
