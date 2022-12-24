If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. If you don’t allow smoking or vaping at your business, it’s a good idea to post signs saying so. You’ll want to place signage anywhere people may light up – including inside and outside. Many states have mandates regarding where you can and cannot smoke in and around businesses. Familiarize yourself with your local laws to find out more about yours. However, regardless of where you live, if you own a business, you can decide if you’d like your premises to be smoke-free.

2 DAYS AGO