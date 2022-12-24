Behind the Scenes: Kings and Queens of Corbets 2023. It's back! This upcoming February, the most unique event in freeride skiing and snowboarding is happening again right here in our backyard, with a selection of the best riders facing off in the iconic Kings and Queens of Corbet's Couloir annual event. But before any of the riders can peer over the lip and choose their lines, patrollers and park crew at Jackson Hole need to put in hours of work to make sure the venue is safe, set up camera equipment, and prep the many different features found.

JACKSON, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO