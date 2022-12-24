AFK Arena is one of the most popular idle RPGs in the world, and was created by Lilith Games for Android and Apple iOS devices. In this game, you will be collecting powerful heroes and combining them into a team that will go to battle against the evil that is trying to take over. See if you can make your way through an expansive PVE campaign by upgrading your fighters and strategically positioning them in battle. Once you get tired of fighting monsters, you can test your team’s power against other players to see who reigns supreme!

