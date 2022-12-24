ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors

The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees land 2 stud bullpen arms in MLB Network Gleyber Torres mock-trade

The New York Yankees trading Gleyber Torres is entirely contingent on DJ LeMahieu’s health and Anthony Volpe’s readiness to make the jump to Major League Baseball. Reports have indicated that DJ is progressing nicely from a toe injury that ended his 2022 season prematurely. Volpe is expected to...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star

The Boston Red Sox have already made some major changes this offseason, and they are reportedly open to parting with at least one more of their former All-Star players. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that teams have been checking in with Boston about Chris Sale. While the Red Sox are not actively... The post Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Are Gleyber Torres’ days numbered with the Yankees?

We are still in the holiday season with the new year approaching and the Yankees are working behind the scenes to improve their chances at a World Series in 2023. The bombers have been very active thus far in the off-season re-signing Aaron Judge as well as Anthony Rizzo and signing stud starter Carlos Rodon to a six-year deal.
Yardbarker

Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent

Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees could fill left field with economical veteran

The New York Yankees may have to take a more economical approach toward filling the left field position. Having lost out on Michael Conforto, Michael Brantley, Andrew Benintendi, and others, general manager Brian Cashman could turn his attention toward the trade market for a player like Max Kepler or Bryan Reynolds.
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

Report: Correa not interested in restructuring Mets agreement

The Carlos Correa situation continues to get weirder and weirder with every passing day. After a medical concern reportedly derailed his contract agreement with the Giants, Correa reportedly agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets, only for New York to reportedly have the same medical concern as San Francisco.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

3 left field free agents still available

The New York Yankees missed out on the top free agents this off-season to solve their vacant left field position. Andrew Benintendi signed with the Chicago White Sox, Michael Conforto landed with the San Francisco Giants, and even Michael Brantley decided to return to Houston. While the Yankees brass has...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees could strike deal with Diamondback to solve left field position

The New York Yankees are still waiting patiently to solve their vacant left field position. With Michael Conforto signing a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, all of the top free agents are off the board, leaving the trade market as the prime suspect for general manager Brian Cashman.
Yardbarker

Yankees’ former No. 1 prospect could battle for left field job

New York Yankees management has indicated that they feel confident with their available options in left field without acquiring a new player. They were interested in retaining Andrew Benintendi and made contact with a few other left-field free agents, but their price tags were a bit expensive for what the Bombers’ budget suggested.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants designate former All-Star for assignment

The Giants designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment, reports Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. The move opens a roster spot for reliever Taylor Rogers. La Stella, 34 in January, had an up-and-down career before coming to the Giants. After a couple of subpar seasons with the Braves and Cubs in 2014 and 2015, he seemed to find a good groove after that. Still with the Cubs in 2016 and 2017, he walked in 11.9% of his plate appearances and produced an overall batting line of .278/.372/.436. That production was 16% above league average, as evidenced by his 116 wRC+.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former All-Star Pitcher Hopes To Revive His Career With LA

Although many Dodger fans might consider this offseason a complete failure, L.A. made under-the-radar moves that could benefit them this upcoming season. Their biggest signing came in Noah Syndergaard, a former All-Star looking to regain his groove with the Boys in Blue. However, Los Angeles’ first signing of the offseason,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Texas Rangers Nathan Eovaldi’s Wife, Rebekah Eovaldi

Veteran MLB player Nathan Eovaldi is in the news for agreeing to a two-year contract with the Texas Rangers. The athlete is also thriving personally, having just celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary. Nathan Eovaldi’s wife, Rebekah Eovaldi, has known the baseball pro for a long time, and they have practically spent half of their life together. The charming baker has brought sweetness to her husband’s life. We reveal more about Nathan Eovaldi’s wife in this Rebekah Eovaldi wiki.
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

No resolution yet for Carlos Correa, New York Mets

Here we go again – maybe. The New York Mets had swooped in to snag Carlos Correa after the Giants had questions about his medicals. For New York, it was the ultimate coup, another impressive bat that they could slot in the lineup as Correa was set to handle the hot corner. Then the Mets had questions about his medicals as well, putting that deal on hold.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy