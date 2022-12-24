Did Henry Cavill Foreshadow His Big Plans For ‘Warhammer 40000’ Franchise While He Was Still On ‘The Witcher’ In 2021?

Henry Cavill, along with his fans, has spent the past few years in a conundrum of whether he is still the symbol of hope, justice, and strength in the DC universe. Has he been replaced? Has the studio given up on the red-cloaked superhero itself? And after years of begging and waiting, fans were greeted with the worst news possible. Within a month of announcing how excited he was to return to his superhero role, Cavill had to announce that there was no place for him in the DC universe. An announcement that was as difficult for the actor to make as it was for his audience to hear.

2 DAYS AGO