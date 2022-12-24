Did Henry Cavill Foreshadow His Big Plans For ‘Warhammer 40000’ Franchise While He Was Still On ‘The Witcher’ In 2021?

Read full article on original website
After Superman and ‘The Witcher’, Henry Cavill to Ace the Role of Antagonist in ‘Hercules’ Live-Action Remake?
If one door is closed, there is always another door that is opened for you. When Henry Cavill closed two of his iconic characters’ doors, plenty of other doors are waiting for him. After The Witcher, James Gunn didn’t continue Cavill’s Superman. Now, the British actor has plenty of other opportunities for him. He is now associated with Amazon to make a series based on his favorite game Warhammer 40,000. Meanwhile, Disney has an eye on the actor to play another larger-than-life character in their upcoming film.
Not ‘The Witcher’, Superman, or James Bond, Henry Cavill Actually Needs THIS Franchise to Work for Real
No matter how hard you try, one can not disagree that Henry Cavill is one of the most talented actors in the industry. His fans have seen him in action films, superhero films, and even historical dramas as well. Recently, he appeared as a high-functioning sociopath as well in the Enola Holmes franchise. But there was one potential franchise Cavill starred in that allowed him to be himself from the beginning to the end. Now that the British actor has left The Witcher, and the DC Universe, this franchise needs to come back and showcase Cavill once again. Which franchise was it?
Fans Picture Henry Cavill as Another Marvel Superhero After Sentry, Spot-on Once Again
Henry Cavill, along with his fans, has spent the past few years in a conundrum of whether he is still the symbol of hope, justice, and strength in the DC universe. Has he been replaced? Has the studio given up on the red-cloaked superhero itself? And after years of begging and waiting, fans were greeted with the worst news possible. Within a month of announcing how excited he was to return to his superhero role, Cavill had to announce that there was no place for him in the DC universe. An announcement that was as difficult for the actor to make as it was for his audience to hear.
“I wanna have…” – Henry Cavill on Why He Does Not Prefer Stunt Doubles
Https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0pUMzDEV-DEHenry Cavill does not believe in stunt doubles. The actor recently broke a million hearts after announcing that he would no longer play Superman. However, we can expect to see him in future action movies as well. He is famous for playing Clark Kent and Geralt of Rivia for The Witcher.
Ryan Reynolds to Resurrect as ‘Green Lantern’? James Gunn Debunks Shelved Rumors
Not only as Deadpool but Ryan Reynolds has also been the face of the DC Comics character, Green Lantern. In 2011, the film landed for fans to view, starring Ryan, Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard, Mark Strong, Angela Bassett, and Tim Robbins. With the new DC bosses, while the universe is under the rebooting process, HBO Max was making the show for the DC character.
Royal Authors Doubt The Authenticity of The ‘Harry & Meghan’ Docuseries, Label It “uncommon”
Given the present scenario of the Royal Family with Windsors trying to protect the collapsing Palace and Sussexes trying hard to rip it apart, both parties have stood firmly on their grounds. The senior most working Royals have sworn in not to break the wall of silence on their trenchant controversies. But Harry and Meghan have poured it all out in their recent bombshell docuseries on Netflix. In such cases, we all could foresee the trenchant criticism making its way to the couple.
Millie Bobby Brown Makes a Big Statement About ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff, and It Might Just Break Hearts
The internet has not rested for a second since they watched the most anticipated season of Stranger Things. The supernatural show that brought the lead actor Millie Bobby Brown into the limelight. We all love the plot, presentation, and perception of this show. While the addition of characters in season 4 worked like a magnet that captured viewers’ attention. Including Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna and the unlikely hero Joseph Quinn aka Eddie Munson.
“That’s difficult for even me” – Zachary Levi Opens up on Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson Chaos, Expresses His Interest in Working With Them
There was a lot of hype and anticipation created when Henry Cavill got a cameo in the Black Adam. Unfortunately, it went in vain after James Gunn and Peter Safran announced they would like to focus on Superman’s younger life. These changes in the DC Universe shook the fandom that the British actor won’t be playing Superman. Not long after that, a new update about the highly anticipated superhero film hit fans.
Amidst Comparisons, Body Language Experts Call Out One Striking Difference Between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana
Many royal fans and crown loyalists hail Meghan Markle as a replica of the late Princess Diana. Prince Harry echoed the same sentiments in the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. He revealed that just like his late mother, Markle also oozes out warmth, empathy, compassion, and confidence. As the Duke...
‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer’: Will Christopher Nolan’s Real Nukes with Cillian Murphy & Robert Downey Jr. Survive Against Ryan Gosling’s Charm & Greta Gerwig?
The colorful world of Barbie may beat Christopher Nolan’s creation. Christopher Nolan is one of the most well-known talented directors known for his unique styles and impressive direction. The well-respected director has given movies like Interstellar, Dunkirk, Inception, Batman Begins, etc. But not that he achieved it without doing some antics.
“…simply squeezing into the Deadpool suit” – Josh Brolin Spills on How Ryan Reynolds’ Training Has Changed Over the Years
While everyone is talking about how great it would be to see Deadpool once again pairing with Wolverine, let us talk about how Ryan Reynolds is still fit for his Deadpool suit. The American-Canadian actor is going to get into his suit after a long wait. As Hugh Jackman is ready to gear up as Wolverine, let us see if Reynolds is ready or not.
A Fan Favorite X-Men Character Is Returning to Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool 3’, and It Is Not Professor Charles Xavier
Since the day fans got the news about their favorite Deadpool’s return, they have been extremely excited. The excitement doubled when Ryan Reynolds confirmed the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the funniest way possible. While DCEU is canceling superheroes, MCU is bringing back characters in films. In the upcoming Deadpool 3, MCU is bringing another X-Men character to life for his fans.
Margot Robbie Details “the most horrible moment of her life” Which Has Ryan Gosling Dressed as Ken
Ryan Gosling, who is one of the greatest indie actors of all time, and Margot Robbie, who is notorious for her brilliant acting skills and looks, playing the roles of our favorite childhood dolls, Barbie and Ken, are what dreams are made of. Or, given the fact that the Oscar-winning director Genna Gerwig is directing the movie, it is what cinematic masterpieces are made of. The Barbie movie, despite giving out very less, has given fans enough to rave about it 365 days a year.
From Cinderella to Ariel- Every Time Blake Lively Perfectly Donned Disney Princess Outfits
Blake Lively is an accomplished actor who is best known for her role as Serena van der Woodsen in CW’s Gossip Girl. She has even played some prominent roles in a few blockbuster features of Hollywood and met the love of her life on the Green Lantern sets. And throughout her glamorous career, one thing that has both been constant and eye-catching is her fashion sense. Many worldwide may still be wondering and getting inspired by some of her exquisitely elegant attires throughout her 20-plus years-long career.
How King Charles III Plans to Move Ahead in the Monarchy Following Prince Harry’s Bombshell Memoir?
King Charles III took over the throne following the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 08, 2022. The monarch’s reign has been marred with controversies and challenges because of his younger son Prince Harry. Just months after Queen’s death, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle released their docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The Palace refused to react to the claims and accusations made on the Netflix show.
