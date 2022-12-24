The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle may get rid of the Palace but she will never run out of her haters. Since time immemorial, the former American actress has been lambasted, trolled, and humiliated on various occasions. However, her supporters never stopped having her back when times were grim and bleak. The actual test for them was standing Markle’s ground following the aftermath of the Netflix docuseries. As everyone had seen it coming, the media and tabloids have flown into the wild with commoners rallying against the bombshell.

15 HOURS AGO