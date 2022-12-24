Read full article on original website
Related
netflixjunkie.com
“Circus of speculation”, More Than 40000 Tori Lanez Fans File Petition to Over Turn His Conviction in Shooting Case With Megan Thee Stallion
Tori Lanez’s troops are fighting against his conviction. In July 2020, Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion had an altercation wherein she criticized his musical talents. Following this, he shot her in her foot, which required surgery for removing fragments of the bullet. The whole ordeal took place after they left Kylie Jenner’s pool party in her Los Angeles home.
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Slams Netflix Once Again Over ‘The Witcher’, The Blood Origin Is Not Henry Cavill This Time
Witchmas was not that merry after all! While the entire world may be warming itself with goofy festival movies, The Witcher fans had some other plans. 25th December 2022 for them was the time to celebrate the origin story of the whole Witcherverse. However, as the conjunction of spheres happened on Netflix in the most unexpected ways, fans emerged, disappointed, yet again.
netflixjunkie.com
Kim Kardashian Leaves Ex-Kanye West Out of Family Holiday Portrait, Glams in Glittery Silver Dress
It seems like those tiresome ding-dong days are finally meeting an end for the A-list ex-couple, KimYe. The entire world is aware of their ‘straight from the shoulder’ divorce, which was going on since 2021. Ever since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, Kanye West had seemingly made it a hippodrome show for them.
netflixjunkie.com
Millie Bobby Brown Makes a Big Statement About ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff, and It Might Just Break Hearts
The internet has not rested for a second since they watched the most anticipated season of Stranger Things. The supernatural show that brought the lead actor Millie Bobby Brown into the limelight. We all love the plot, presentation, and perception of this show. While the addition of characters in season 4 worked like a magnet that captured viewers’ attention. Including Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna and the unlikely hero Joseph Quinn aka Eddie Munson.
netflixjunkie.com
How Kanye West Planned a Celine Dion Surprise for Kim Kardashian Back When the Couple Was All Smitten in 2019
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may have had a rough divorce, but they also made some loving memories. The Donda singer and his love for music are certainly everlasting. While he is plagued with controversies in recent times, the duo was once considered one of the most stylish and famous couples in Hollywood.
netflixjunkie.com
After Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Feels Kanye West Will Haunt Her Future Relationships Says “Everyone gonna be scared”
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West used to be one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood. A beautiful family of elites enjoying their luxurious life with kids. But after six years of marriage, things started to crumble between this couple. So Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce in February 2021 after a big fight pushed her to the breaking point.
netflixjunkie.com
Royal Authors Doubt The Authenticity of The ‘Harry & Meghan’ Docuseries, Label It “uncommon”
Given the present scenario of the Royal Family with Windsors trying to protect the collapsing Palace and Sussexes trying hard to rip it apart, both parties have stood firmly on their grounds. The senior most working Royals have sworn in not to break the wall of silence on their trenchant controversies. But Harry and Meghan have poured it all out in their recent bombshell docuseries on Netflix. In such cases, we all could foresee the trenchant criticism making its way to the couple.
netflixjunkie.com
“You made him feel like this” – Bella Thorne Opens Up About Vile Accusations From a Director About Flirting When She Was 10 to Emily Ratajkowski
Today, fans might remember Bella Thorne as the fiery redheaded actress for her starring role in the romantic drama Midnight Sun. Many may have not realized that she has been in the entertainment industry right from the beginning of her life. Surprisingly, the American star got her very first print campaign when she was only six weeks old. Thorne has also worked extensively as a model before she stepped into acting.
netflixjunkie.com
From North West’s Perfomance With Sia to Kardashian-Jenner’s Annual Extravaganza, Here’s a Peek Into the Grand Christmas Party
While the Kardashians are known for their extravagant lifestyle, this year’s Christmas seemed to be extra special for them. Despite the recent divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian seems to be moving on by celebrating in a big way for the festive season. They made sure to include their fan base in all of this.
netflixjunkie.com
Jennifer Lopez Gives a Remarkable Tribute to Selena Quintanilla, Dons Family Given T-Shirt
In 1997, American theaters saw a young girl portraying a character of a singer named Selena Quintanilla. The name of the film was Selena which was based on the real story of the singer herself. The featured lead actress was none other than Jennifer Lopez. In March 2022, the film completed 25 years. Recently, after 25 years of the film, the 53-year-old singer and actress paid tribute to the late singer by wearing a T-shirt with the image of Selena.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Smith’s Slapgate Controversy Made the Largest Sound on This Year’s List of Polarizing Influencers
Will Smith and his slap made a sound around the world and kept echoing for the rest of the year. He has been known for decades due to his acting skills and sense of humor. In fact, the Oscars night belonged to him, as he received an award for portraying Richard Williams in the movie King Richard.
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Brings Back Amber Ruffin Video as She Lashed Out On Meghan Markle Haters With Puns and Rationale
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle may get rid of the Palace but she will never run out of her haters. Since time immemorial, the former American actress has been lambasted, trolled, and humiliated on various occasions. However, her supporters never stopped having her back when times were grim and bleak. The actual test for them was standing Markle’s ground following the aftermath of the Netflix docuseries. As everyone had seen it coming, the media and tabloids have flown into the wild with commoners rallying against the bombshell.
netflixjunkie.com
Kanye West Makes It to the List of Polarizing Influencers for Having Staunch Supporters Depsite Controversies
While this year belonged to controversial celebrities, Kanye West likely became the biggest controversial celebrity this year. Mostly for all things wrong. The singer was always known for practicing his freedom of speech and being open about his opinions. For a long time, everyone, including his partnership companies, turned a blind eye.
netflixjunkie.com
Donning Hoops and Ponytails, Dua Lipa is Levitating Onto an Iconic Fashion Decade, the 90s
The holiday season comes with a full package of fun, traveling, food, and showing off the best outfits. If we talk about celebrities around the globe, they too are in the haul of detailing their best fashion statement. Wrapping the year with spectacular concerts, attending parties, and even organizing one is seemingly their favorite activity. Among many, the one who piqued our interest, in particular, is none other than the Levitating singer Dua Lipa.
Comments / 0