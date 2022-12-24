Ceremonial wreaths

Retired U.S. Army veteran Maria Osorio presents the ceremonial wreath in memory of U.S. Army veterans Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, for the Wreaths Across America wreath presentation to honor veterans in Brownsville’s Old City Cemetery. The organization placed 50 wreaths on the graves of veterans in the cemetery as part of a national program which performs the service each year as a token of thanks for their service and sacrifice. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Ayme Saldana salutes as she presents the wreath in memory of veterans of her military branch Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, for the Wreaths Across America wreath presentation to honor veterans in Brownsville's Old City Cemetery. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

A flag for the prisoners of war and those missing in action decorates a ceremonial wreath Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, for the Wreaths Across America wreath presentation to honor veterans in Brownsville's Old City Cemetery. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)