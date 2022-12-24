CHICAGO (CBS) -- One woman is in the hospital after Indiana State Police say she crashed her car into a scale house.It happened just before 7 p.m. last night on I-65 near the Lowell exit. Police say a 33-year-old woman drove onto the closed-scale ramp and slammed into a gate arm. A yellow pole pierced through the front of the car and out the back. Luckily the driver was not struck by the pole.She was taken to Franciscan Hospital and is expected to be okay.The driver now faces charges for operating while intoxicated.

