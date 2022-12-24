Read full article on original website
John Joseph Tidwell Sr.
Private Funeral services for John Joseph Tidwell Sr., 80, of Westville, will take place at Roseland Cemetery in Francesville. The American Legion will conduct Military Graveside Services. Memorial Contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project. Online Condolences may be offered at www.frainmortuary.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Francesville.
First Phase of Yellow River Improvements Completed
In December of 2020, representatives of the Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission pitched their vision to reconstruct a section of the Yellow River to federal and state officials. Exactly two years later, that vision is now a lasting asset for Northwest Indiana. For the second straight...
SCCF Scholarship Application Available
The Starke County Community Foundation (SCCF) endowment scholarship application is now available. The application is all online, where students can find instructions and track the status of their application. Visit the Starke County page at www.nicf.org to apply. Applications must be submitted by February 1, 2023. The SCCF has over...
Hamlet Receives Community Crossings Grant
The Hamlet Town Council announced the town has been awarded a Community Crossings Matching Grant. The town council had applied for the grant this past August. The grant funds will go toward the installation of a new sidewalk. The sidewalk on South Starke Street from Pearl Street to Indiana Street will be refurbished in areas with new drainage work installed as well.
Knox Board of Works Issues Civil Penalty
The Knox Board of Works heard an update on the 18 South Main Street fire that happened this past June. Director of Building, Planning and Code Compliance Kenny Pfost informed the board the building has been demolished and all cleaned up. Knox Mayor Dennis Estok stated the owner of 18 South Main Street in Knox has ignored all orders sent by Director Pfost leading up to the clean up. Mayor Estok said this has cost the City of Knox over $14,000 for the clean up efforts.
Mishawaka assisted living facility residents left in the cold for almost a week
That's what some at River View Vannoni Living Center in Mishawaka have been dealing with during freezing temperatures. WSBT checked in with several of the people living at the center. Many were afraid to speak on camera for fear of getting evicted or written up. But ultimately, they're looking for...
Argos man dies in crash on U.S. 31
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos man is dead after a crash on Tuesday morning in Marshall County. Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 just after 10:55 a.m. Police say a black 2022 Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 but failed to yield to northbound traffic on U.S. 31, where it was struck in the passenger side by a white 2017 Freightliner.
Indiana man, 55, dies in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after an Indiana man was killed in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the crash, which occurred on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in Wexford County’s South Branch Township at 2:49 p.m. on Monday.
Starke County Council Approves Knox City Court Agreement
The Starke County Council approved the Inter Local Agreement involving Knox City Court during their meeting Monday. Starke County Attorney Justin Schramm advised the council he has been in contact with Knox City Attorney Autumn Ferch and Knox Mayor Dennis Estok on drafting the inter local agreement. Both attorneys have confirmed the agreement has the county reimbursing the city for the costs of city court bi-annually.
Republic Services Announces Knox Trash and Recycling Service Schedule Change
Republic Services has announced the following changes to their service schedule for the city of Knox this week and next week due to the Holidays. This week the west side of Knox will be serviced for trash tomorrow Friday, December 30. The east side of town recycling will be serviced tomorrow as well.
Starke County Council Approves Salary Ordinance
The Starke County Council approved the 2023 salary ordinance during their meeting last week. All employees who work for the county will see a five percent increase in pay for 2023. The council members unanimously passed the ordinance. Starke County Auditor Rachel Oesterreich told WKVI News, normally county employees see...
Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
Community Foundation of Pulaski County and Nextlink Announce Broadband Update
Following the Broadband Ready Celebration that brought the Lt. Governor to Winamac in May, the local Broadband Council and Task Force have been working to further public attention and efforts to achieve their mission to bring high speed internet to every acre of Pulaski County. Nextlink Internet’s Director of Development...
North Judson-San Pierre School Board Approves NEOLA Updates
The North Judson-San Pierre School Board heard an update from Superintendent Dr. Annette Zupin concerning NEOLA policy updates during their meeting last week. It was announced several areas concerning the current policies have been updated and put in place. Dr. Zupin told WKVI News this is a normal occurrence with...
Frozen Pipes Flood La Porte County Complex Building
(La Porte, IN) - A crazy weather weekend got even crazier when a burst water pipe flooded the La Porte County Complex building. Situated next to the courthouse, the County Complex serves as the central meeting place for La Porte County government and is home to the Sheriff's Department as well as the County Jail.
Children recovering after crash on M-51 in Cass County
At least two children were hurt in a crash on M-51 Cass County. The collision happened around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, on M-51 Hwy near Maple St. in Howard Township. The crash happened on 12-24-22 around 6:10 P.M. According to sheriff’s deputies, a Niles woman and her daughter...
Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Warning is in effect for Wabash County. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a warning, individuals are directed to refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operation plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
Power restored in Benton Harbor
A state of emergency has been declared in Berrien County because of a power outage in Benton Harbor.
Logansport house fire breaks out Saturday afternoon
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday authorities responded to a house fire in Cass County. Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroeder confirms a house fire was called in regarding a residence on W. Miami Avenue in Logansport. Schroeder tells News 18 records entry shows all people in the...
Pulaski County Republicans Hold Swearing-In Ceremony
The Pulaski County Republican Party hosted a Swearing-In Ceremony last week in honor of the newly elected officials for the County, Towns and Townships. Approximately 50 people attended the ceremony, including newly elected individuals and their families held in the Pulaski Superior courtroom. Superior Court Judge Crystal Kocher and Circuit...
