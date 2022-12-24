The Knox Board of Works heard an update on the 18 South Main Street fire that happened this past June. Director of Building, Planning and Code Compliance Kenny Pfost informed the board the building has been demolished and all cleaned up. Knox Mayor Dennis Estok stated the owner of 18 South Main Street in Knox has ignored all orders sent by Director Pfost leading up to the clean up. Mayor Estok said this has cost the City of Knox over $14,000 for the clean up efforts.

KNOX, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO