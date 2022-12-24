ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

WRAL News

EXPLAINER: What happens if COVID asylum restrictions end?

WASHINGTON — Since the pandemic began, the United States has been using a public health rule designed to limit the spread of disease to expel asylum-seekers on the southern border. Title 42, as it’s called, has been used more than 2.5 million times to expel migrants since March 2020,...
WRAL News

US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States. Tuesday's ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire under...
WRAL News

Iraq prime minister orders crackdown on trademark violations

BAGHDAD — Iraq’s prime minister has ordered a crackdown on local businesses operating under the names of international brands without legal permission, his office said Wednesday. The move by the premier, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, comes after The Associated Press reported last week that Iraq has become a major...
WRAL News

US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China

The U.S. announced new COVID-19 testing requirements Wednesday for all travelers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections. The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation's strict anti-virus controls. China's “zero COVID” policies had kept the country's infection rate low but fueled public frustration and crushed economic growth.
WRAL News

EXPLAINER: Kansas' Democratic governor imposes TikTok ban

TOPEKA, KAN. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly banned the use of TikTok on the state-issued devices of government workers under her control on Wednesday, becoming one of the first Democratic governors to restrict the popular social media app. Kelly's action came five days after Congress approved the $1.7 trillion...
WRAL News

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather.

