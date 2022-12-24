Marilyn Marler (Photo courtesy of the author). During this season of gratitude, let’s think about the goodwill and shared goals for our hunting traditions. Let’s thank private landowners that opened their land to public hunters and let’s thank hunters who voluntarily donated more than $218,000 to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ Block Management Program. These donations, made by voluntarily returning unsuccessful drawing fees, show how much hunters appreciate the opportunity to hunt private land.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO