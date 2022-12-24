Read full article on original website
Lost no more: Record company issues collection of Montana’s punk, hardcore and new wave
Lost Sounds Montana latest compilation: "Without Warning: Early Montana Punk, Postpunk, New Wave and Hardcore, 1979-1991). When you think punk rock – you may think New York or London. But Bozeman?. And while Montana tends to have a reputation as a good venue for country artists, at one time,...
Montana to hold hearing on proposal to change requirements for Medicaid abortions
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo by Eric Seidle/ For the Daily Montanan). Patients who need an abortion paid for through Montana Medicaid will need to provide personal information in advance of the service, such as last menstrual period, to prove “medical necessity,” according to a new rule proposed by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Committee to interview applicants for Commissioner of Political Practices job Wednesday
The Montana State Capitol building in subzero temperatures on Dec. 21, 2022 (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Lawmakers on the Nomination Committee will meet Wednesday to interview five people who applied to be Montana’s next Commissioner of Political Practices and decide whether any of them should be forwarded to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte for appointment and Senate confirmation.
Gianforte to appoint next Commissioner of Political Practices from open field
The Montana state capitol building in Helena. The statue in front of the capitol is Thomas Francis Meagher, an Irish revolutionary hero and the second territorial governor of the state. (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan) The field is wide open for Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte to select...
Let’s be grateful for landowners who donate their land to the Block Management Program
Marilyn Marler (Photo courtesy of the author). During this season of gratitude, let’s think about the goodwill and shared goals for our hunting traditions. Let’s thank private landowners that opened their land to public hunters and let’s thank hunters who voluntarily donated more than $218,000 to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ Block Management Program. These donations, made by voluntarily returning unsuccessful drawing fees, show how much hunters appreciate the opportunity to hunt private land.
