Montana State

Montana to hold hearing on proposal to change requirements for Medicaid abortions

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo by Eric Seidle/ For the Daily Montanan). Patients who need an abortion paid for through Montana Medicaid will need to provide personal information in advance of the service, such as last menstrual period, to prove “medical necessity,” according to a new rule proposed by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Committee to interview applicants for Commissioner of Political Practices job Wednesday

The Montana State Capitol building in subzero temperatures on Dec. 21, 2022 (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) Lawmakers on the Nomination Committee will meet Wednesday to interview five people who applied to be Montana’s next Commissioner of Political Practices and decide whether any of them should be forwarded to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte for appointment and Senate confirmation.
Let’s be grateful for landowners who donate their land to the Block Management Program

Marilyn Marler (Photo courtesy of the author). During this season of gratitude, let’s think about the goodwill and shared goals for our hunting traditions. Let’s thank private landowners that opened their land to public hunters and let’s thank hunters who voluntarily donated more than $218,000 to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ Block Management Program. These donations, made by voluntarily returning unsuccessful drawing fees, show how much hunters appreciate the opportunity to hunt private land.
MONTANA STATE

