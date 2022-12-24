ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccloud, CA

49ers QB Brock Purdy Explains How Nick Bosa Helped His Pocket Presence

Purdy reveals how facing Bosa in 49ers practice helps him now originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has praised rookie quarterback Brock Purdy for his composure under center, which might come from seeing one of the NFL’s best pass rushers in practice. Purdy faced plenty...
49ers' Elijah Mitchell Could Practice This Week, Kyle Shanahan Reveals

Shanahan reveals Mitchell has 'chance' to practice later this week originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Elijah Mitchell, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since Week 12, could return to practice by the end of the week, setting up the 49ers running back's potential return in the playoffs or earlier.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

