Related
NBC Bay Area
How Brock Purdy Has Equaled QBs Kurt Warner, Dan Marino During 49ers Run
How Purdy equaled Hall of Fame QBs Warner, Marino in three starts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Brock Purdy has risen to the challenge week in and week out so far as the 49ers' starting quarterback. And across his first three NFL starts, the rookie's incredible performance put him...
NBC Bay Area
49ers QB Brock Purdy Explains How Nick Bosa Helped His Pocket Presence
Purdy reveals how facing Bosa in 49ers practice helps him now originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has praised rookie quarterback Brock Purdy for his composure under center, which might come from seeing one of the NFL’s best pass rushers in practice. Purdy faced plenty...
NBC Bay Area
49ers' Elijah Mitchell Could Practice This Week, Kyle Shanahan Reveals
Shanahan reveals Mitchell has 'chance' to practice later this week originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Elijah Mitchell, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since Week 12, could return to practice by the end of the week, setting up the 49ers running back's potential return in the playoffs or earlier.
Georgia Tech Making Offers, Ashton Porter Commitment Date, and Other Names in the News
Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest news in the recruiting world, including names like Ashton Porter, Ny Carr, and more!
