Bengals vs. Patriots odds, prediction, betting tips for Week 16 — Can New England bounce back from its brutal loss last week?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Related
Sporting News
Russell Wilson's dead cap hit, explained: Why Broncos are likely stuck with struggling QB until 2024
In the (almost) words of Michael Corleone: If anything in this life is certain, if history has taught us anything, it’s that you can trade anyone. The Broncos have already whacked head coach Nathaniel Hackett, ending his ill-fated Russell Wilson marriage after just 15 games. Hackett was bad enough on his own, but the performance of Wilson certainly amplified the shortcomings of the head coach.
Sporting News
Broncos' Dalton Risner explains heated confrontation with Brett Rypien over a Russell Wilson sack
The Broncos can simply not be tamed. Nathaniel Hackett's squad continues to circle the drain, as the first year of the Russell Wilson era in Denver never quite got off the runway, leading to a 4-11 record entering Week 17. Frustrations over the lost season again boiled over on Christmas.
First look: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals odds and lines
The final game of the NFL’s Week 17 schedule has the Buffalo Bills (12-3) on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) on Monday. Kickoff at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Bills vs. Bengals odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Sporting News
Robert Griffin III, others call on Dolphins to shut down Tua Tagovailoa after latest concussion
To a man, no one wants Tua Tagovailoa back on the field this season. The Dolphins quarterback has had quite the year: He's enjoying his career-best season, but he's also dealt with a trio of concussions that has sparked a debate over his playing status the remainder of the year.
Sporting News
Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Cowboys vs. Titans in Week 17
The Titans are in a tailspin, and things will only get tougher for them in Week 17 when the Cowboys come to town. It's a "Thursday Night Football" matchup with plenty of playoff implications. The Titans desperately need a win to keep their hopes of winning the AFC South alive, while the Cowboys still have an outside chance of winning the NFC East if they can win their final two games.
Sporting News
Alabama vs. Kansas State odds, prediction, betting trends for Allstate Sugar Bowl
No. 5 Alabama takes on No. 9 Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday. Game time is scheduled for 12 p.m., and it will be televised on ESPN. Now in its ninth season, this is just the second time the College...
Sporting News
Seahawks vs. Jets odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 17
Two teams in need of a win to keep their playoff chances afloat meet in Week 17 when the 7-8 Jets travel to Lumen Field to face the 7-8 Seahawks on New Year's Day. After it looked as if both the Jets and Seahawks would be on the right side of the playoff bubble a few weeks ago, a combined 1-7 record from these two teams over the past four weeks has both fanbases sweating as the regular season comes to a close.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Packers climb in playoff picture; Steelers jump Patriots, Jets for Week 17
Week 16 in the NFL had more of a playoff feel to it throughout the league as the playoff picture is starting to come into final focus with the end of the 2022 regular season fast approaching. The winter wonderland around Christmas is a chilling reminder the new year is...
Sporting News
Week 17 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
With fantasy football championships on the line, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. After all, the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em choices. To prove...
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Tyler Lockett, Chris Olave, Deebo Samuel, more WRs affecting Week 17 fantasy WR rankings
While the WR player pool is relatively healthy for this time of year, we didn't see Tyler Lockett, Chris Olave, Deebo Samuel, and Chase Claypool suit up last week. All four wideouts carry fantasy relevance, and staying up to date on their injury statuses is crucial ahead of your Week 17 fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
Why did the Raiders bench Derek Carr? Offseason trade rumors might explain surprise Jarrett Stidham pivot
The Raiders are keeping Derek Carr in the garage for the remainder of the season. The 6-9 Raiders are, somehow, still mathematically alive in the playoff race. After this weekend, though, that likely won't be the case. If the Raiders do somehow make a playoff run and win their remaining two games, then it will be without Carr under center.
Sporting News
Tom Brady to Raiders? Derek Carr's benching revs up rumors of reunion with Josh McDaniels
The Raiders have benched starting quarterback Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the end of his first year under coach Josh McDaniels. McDaniels will turn to Jarrett Stidham against the 49ers and Chiefs. With Carr suddenly sitting in favor of a QB who played...
Sporting News
Why did the Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett? Infighting, Russell Wilson decline doom NFL stint after 15 games
As it turns out, Nathaniel couldn't hack it. The Broncos fired rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett before the end of his first season at the helm, after Hackett helped guide the Broncos to a 4-11 record this year. The firing comes in the wake of the Broncos' blowout loss to the...
Sporting News
NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 17?
The NFL is heating up, with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. Channel 7 will continue to broadcast two games per week here in Australia - both on Monday - on their secondary channel 7mate. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of games, with a match on both...
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 17
The last "Thursday Night Football" matchup means a lot to one squad, and maybe not so much to another. The Cowboys are still angling for an outside chance at the NFC East, and a win on "TNF" could get them that much closer. While an Eagles win on Sunday will clinch the division for Philadelphia, the 'Boys just have to continue to take care of business to lock themselves into a playoff seed.
Sporting News
Cardinals' J.J. Watt says he will retire from NFL after 2022 season: 'It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure'
J.J. Watt, one of the most dominant defensive players in NFL history, is calling it a career. The Cardinals edge rusher announced his retirement on Dec. 27 on Twitter and Instagram, saying that he's played in his last-ever home game. "Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home...
Sporting News
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 17 Cowboys-Titans single-game tournaments
In the final Thursday Night Football game of 2022, the Cowboys will go on the road to play the Titans to kick off Week 17. Dallas is coming off a hard-fought 40-34 win over the Eagles last week and is listed as 10-point favorites on Thursday night, according to BetMGM. The Titans are struggling at the wrong time, as they've lost five consecutive games. This seemingly uneven matchup presents plenty of unique lineup opportunities for NFL DFS players playing in FanDuel single-game tournaments.
Comments / 0