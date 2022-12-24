Read full article on original website
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Seen this stolen statue?
Josette is hoping someone might spot this stolen statue:. (Early Tuesday) around 1.00 AM, my front-yard statue was stolen. It is a bronze statue with 2 children holding a flower basket. It was located on 47th Ave SW and Findlay SW. The thieves were able to carry the statue, which is more than 300 lbs. I was able to see 2 men carrying my statue into a dark-colored car. If you do see it, please let me know. This statue is dear to me.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Christmas burglary at Delridge Deli Mart
Another West Seattle business was hit by burglars over the Christmas weekend. This time, Delridge Deli Mart (in the strip mall at Delridge/Andover). We went over to ask after a tip from Steve. The store confirms they were broken into before midnight last night, by burglars who popped this lock out of the door:
westseattleblog.com
Five possibilities for your West Seattle Wednesday night
LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists. MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm. TRIVIA x 5: At 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW);...
westseattleblog.com
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Fare-free transit this Saturday, West Seattle Water Taxi included
Saturday, for New Year’s Eve, many transit services around the region will be fare-free, including the West Seattle Water Taxi. The annual announcement just arrived – here are the Seattle/King County highlights:. *King County Metro: Buses will operate on their regular Saturday schedule and be fare-free from 3...
westseattleblog.com
KING TIDE: Duwamish River deluges South Park
3:50 PM: Thanks to Devlin Carey for the photos. While the weather-enhanced king-tide waters were mostly a point of curiosity in West Seattle, they caused more-serious trouble along the Duwamish River in. South Park, flooding streets and neighborhoods. At the peak of it, emergency responders had to rescue people from...
westseattleblog.com
PHOTOS: Weather-enhanced king tide swamps West Seattle shores
Though the tide tables showed the 8:40 am “king tide” this morning would be slightly lower than yesterday, with the atmospheric conditions, the tide instead rose higher. The first three photos are from Deb Holbrook – above, the Alki Bathhouse, below, Statue of Liberty Plaza and the completely swamped beach:
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: 2022’s last Thursday morning
This is the 7th day the low bridge has been closed to surface traffic, with SDOT expecting a 2-week-plus closure for repairs. No weather alerts this morning – rain expected off and on today, high in the 40s. There’s a Coastal Flood Advisory for the morning’s high tide at 10:07 am.
westseattleblog.com
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Not-So-Silent Night Parade returns
A lively all-ages way to start your New Year’s Eve is back this year – the Highland Park Improvement Club‘s Not-So-Silent-Night Parade Since HPIC’s building remains closed, awaiting rebuilding after last year’s fire, the parade will start at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) and proceed to Riverview Playfield. Bring a light, noisemaker(s) – drums, tambourines, whatever you have – costumes if you want. There’ll be free cider as everyone gathers at HPCS between 5:30 and 6, and hot chocolate and cookies at the end of the parade. It’s on no matter what the weather does (so far, the NYE forecast looks fairly calm, mostly cloudy, 40s, slight chance of rain. The parade is a tradition dating back to 2009!
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: West Seattle low bridge to remain closed at least two more weeks
SDOT is finally commenting on what’s wrong with the West Seattle low bridge (Spokane Street Swing Bridge), four days after it was closed. According to SDOT, the bridge won’t reopen for at least two weeks because crews need “to repair mechanical issues that intensified after a power outage during the ice storm on December 23.” They’re still working on a “repair plan and schedule.” Here’s their explanation of what’s wrong:
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Portage Bay Café sets West Seattle opening date
9:15 PM: Something to look forward to in the new year: Four months after we first reported that popular breakfast/brunch mini-chain Portage Bay Café was expanding to West Seattle, the opening date is set. PBC’s general manager Peter Gunnar tells WSB they plan to open the doors at 4725 42nd SW on Friday, January 6th. Portage Bay was still finalizing the deal for the new location when we first talked with them in August, but at the start of October, after Agave Cocina quietly closed its doors, the secret was out. We’re still awaiting final word on Portage Bay’s West Seattle hours, but all four of their current cafés start the day at 8 am; you can see the current menu here.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Power outage in Gatewood
Erica December 26, 2022 (2:08 pm) We’ve been without power on 37th Ave just south of Findley since 7 am. I’ve reported it 4 times today and it’s still not showing up on the City outage map. It’s about 2 blocks worth of houses. Not sure why it’s not showing up.
