New Pittsburgh Courier
Akon compared African and Black American artists & Twitter isn’t having it
Akon is facing heat on social media after he compared the stage presence of African and Black American artists in an interview that’s gone viral. The singer sat down with Zeze Millz last week for an interview where Akon pointed out what he believes is the difference between African and Black American performers.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Stop The Cap: Debunking Myths About Kwanzaa
The annual weeklong celebration begins on December 26 every year. The holiday is a valuable time for families to celebrate African American culture and African heritage while reaffirming important values like cooperation, faith, and unity. While information about Kwanzaa has been accessible since its conception in 1966, misinformation about its origins and purpose has become all too prevalent.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Guest Editorial: Does truth matter?
What is most important in our sojourn on Earth—racial identity or universal truth? In other words, if a people abide in an oppressed state, and members of their own group are contributing to that state, what’s most important…adherence to truth or to racial bonds?. This question seems...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Guest Editorial: A very special holiday season
There is an old, humorous Christmas song that starts with “All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth!” We can laugh at this, but the fact is that our desires for this season are as varied as the humanity experiencing it. This season has something for almost everyone; a number of religious or secular systems have their own way of observing it.
