ajmc.com
Top Institute for Value-Based Medicine® Content in 2022
Across several Institute for Value-Based Medicine® (IVBM) events held in 2022, the most-viewed content from these events cover a variety of topics in oncology care. The top 5 most-viewed content from various Institute for Value-Based Medicine® (IVBM) events hosted by The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) this year included interviews on disparities in immunotherapy delivery and biosimilar implementation, as well as recaps focusing on conversations around value-based cancer care.
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Witnesses Experimental Immunotherapy Vaccine 'Melt Away' Cancer During Vaccine Trial
Three people diagnosed with terminally ill forms of cancer have seen their cancer go into remission after participating in a promising experimental vaccine trial at Mount Sinai's Vaccine and Cell Therapy Laboratory in New York. The vaccine uses immunotherapy to train the body's own immune system to target and destroy tumors.
What It Means When Your Albumin Is High
Albumin is a protein produced by the liver which circulates in the bloodstream and performs several vital functions. This is what it means when albumin is high.
Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests
Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.
ajmc.com
Top 5 AJAC Articles for 2022
The top content published in The American Journal of Accountable Care® (AJAC) covered redesigning health care, value-based care, and novel payment models, like the ACO REACH model. The American Journal of Accountable Care® (AJAC) strives to be a place to share real-world interventions, pilot projects, and case studies on...
Scientists are working on a drug that could extend the lifespan of a human being to 200 Years
Living longer has always been one of the oldest desires among human beings. Many people wish to live a little longer in this world. But unfortunately, the average lifespan of a human is only 80 years old on an average. This is the sad reality that people have to live with, with the harsh truth that not everyone would be able to live for more than 100 years.
ajmc.com
Top 5 Most-Read Infectious Disease Articles of 2022
The top 5 most-read articles for infectious disease in 2022 explored preventive efforts and therapeutic innovations against Clostridioides difficile infections, as well as federal action on the COVID-19 pandemic. Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), human papillomavirus (HPV), and COVID-19 were among the topics addressed in the top 5 most-read infectious disease...
MedicalXpress
Experimental cancer therapy shows success in more than 70% of patients in global clinical trials
A new therapy that makes the immune system kill bone marrow cancer cells was successful in as many as 73% of patients in two clinical trials, according to researchers from The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The therapy, known as a bispecific antibody,...
MedicalXpress
Pulmonary arterial hypertension is incurable but animal model study suggests an experimental drug may be effective
An experimental drug that is already in clinical trials for other diseases could disrupt a positive feedback loop that exacerbates pulmonary arterial hypertension, a dangerous and rapidly fatal condition for which there is no cure. Pulmonary arterial hypertension develops when small arteries inside the lungs become unusually stiff, leading to...
physiciansweekly.com
COVID-19 Pandemic: Telehealth Access for Colorectal Cancer Patients in the United States
The following is a summary of the “Access to telehealth services for colorectal cancer patients in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic” published in the November 2022 issue of Surgery by Marks et al. Rapid telehealth adoption resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, facilitating better access to healthcare,...
scitechdaily.com
Revolutionary MRI Technology Uncovers Stunning Brain Changes in Migraine Sufferers
For the first time, a new study has identified enlarged perivascular spaces in the brains of migraine sufferers. Results of the study were presented recently at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). “In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura, there are significant...
scitechdaily.com
Common Arthritis Treatment May Actually Accelerate Disease Progression
Two recent studies have shown that corticosteroid injections, which are commonly used to treat the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis, may actually contribute to the progression of the disease. These findings were recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is a widespread...
neurologylive.com
Addressing Unmet Needs of Dementia With Lewy Bodies: James Galvin, MD, MPH
The director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine discussed the treatment differences and unmet needs between dementia with Lewy bodies and Alzheimer disease. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “This compounds—CT1812—binds to something called the sigma 2 receptor....
KXLY
Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Slows Disability Progression in MS
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS), autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (AHSCT) is associated with a slowing of disease progression compared with other anti-inflammatory disease modifying therapies (DMT), according to a study published online Dec. 21 in Neurology. Giacomo...
curetoday.com
Educated Patient® Multiple Myeloma Summit Immunotherapy Presentation: November 13, 2022
Compared to cytotoxic chemotherapies, the introduction of immunotherapy has changed the paradigm of treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, according to an expert. Dr. Dickran Kazandijan, a professor of medicine in the myeloma division at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami in Florida, discussed immunotherapy treatment for patients with multiple myeloma further at the CURE® Educated Patient® Multiple Myeloma Summit.
U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy
Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has approved Roche Holding AG's (ROG.S) therapy for treating a type of rare cancer called follicular lymphoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for Lunsumio was based on an early-to mid-stage study that showed the drug cleared signs of cancer in patients, with most patients responding to the treatment for at least 18 months, the company said late Thursday.
Researchers combined bacterial toxins with drugs to treat lung cancer
Researchers from Columbia Engineering have developed a new preclinical evaluation pipeline to specialize bacterial therapies for lung cancer treatment, according to a press release published by Columbia University. The new approach managed to characterize bacterial medicines quickly and successfully integrate them with existing therapies for lung cancer. Lung cancer is...
neurologylive.com
Randomized Controlled Trials Display Evidence for Benefits of Rehabilitation on Mobility and Balance in MS
A review of randomized controlled trials on balance interventions highlighted the effects for improved mobility and balance in multiple sclerosis. Findings from a recent systematic review and dose response meta-analysis, provided evidence for the effects of balance intervention to improve mobility and balance in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS).1 This review was the first of its kind and demonstrated the importance of physiotherapy for patients with MS to improve these aspects as mobility impairments and falls often occur in within the condition.
ajmc.com
Top 5 Most-Read Atopic Dermatitis Articles of 2022
This year’s most-read articles on atopic dermatitis (AD) examined AD as a risk factor for other neurological and attention-deficit conditions and efforts to improve the detection of other comorbid conditions associated with the common skin condition. The association between atopic dermatitis (AD) and other diseases, job types, and sleep...
Medagadget.com
