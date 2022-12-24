Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Top 5 Most-Read T1D Articles of 2022
This year’s most-read type 1 diabetes (T1D) articles highlighted important trends, breakthrough technologies, and more major findings for patients with T1D. The top 5 most-read type 1 diabetes (T1D) articles on AJMC.com this year covered beta cell reactivation, trends in continuous glucose monitor use, a bionic pancreas automatically delivering insulin, and more.
ajmc.com
Top 5 Most-Viewed HIV Content of 2022
This year’s most-viewed HIV content focused on disparities in HIV care, an emerging nonepidemic Kaposi sarcoma subtype, and the need for more research on hepatitis B endurance. The top 5 most-viewed content on HIV in 2022 explored the role of hepatitis B in HIV treatment response, promising outcomes for...
ajmc.com
ICYMI: Top Content From AAO 2022
Coverage of the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) included interviews with experts on thyroid eye disease and anti–vascular endothelial growth factor therapy, as well as breaking research. The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Conference was held from September 30 to October 3, 2022, in Chicago,...
ajmc.com
Contributor: Using Real-world Data to Study and Improve Health Outcomes in Aging Populations
Paige Killian, MD, writes about the results of a new study that evaluated the impact of a new program on the health care utilization, costs, and quality outcomes in patients with Medicare Advantage coverage. The growth of Medicare Advantage and delivery of supplemental non-medical benefits. CMS projects Medicare Advantage (MA)...
ajmc.com
Sleep Midpoint Associated With Depressive Symptoms
A study found that depressive symptoms were associated with a sleep midpoint outside of 2:00-4:00 am. Sleep midpoints outside of the 2:00-4:00 am period were associated with developing depressive symptoms, according to a cross-sectional study published in Sleep Health. Psychological health domains were also associated with sleep irregularity in older women.
Comments / 0