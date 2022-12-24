Twelfth Night is a centuries old Christian tradition. It celebrates the end of the 12 days of Christmas and the beginning of the new year. In old times villages would bring all their greenery, be it trees, wreaths, or garland to throw on a grand bonfire. It falls of January 5th, the eve of St. Stephens Day and the beginning of Epiphany on January 6th. Some cities in the U.S. still carry on this event. Highland Park in Illinois if one and it’s sponsored by the fire department! Many other places also have this old-fashioned ritual.

