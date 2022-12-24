ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authority has plan to shelter King County homeless against extreme weather

(The Center Square) – As extreme weather continues to pummel the King County region, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority has a plan in place to provide shelter to homeless people. The authority has managed more than 50 days of severe weather response to provide shelter and protection for homeless people in the county since the beginning of the year. That includes a response to a span of extremely cold weather in February and the heatwave that hit Western Washington in July. ...
KING COUNTY, WA
everettpost.com

What is Twelfth Night and How to Ditch the Tree

Twelfth Night is a centuries old Christian tradition. It celebrates the end of the 12 days of Christmas and the beginning of the new year. In old times villages would bring all their greenery, be it trees, wreaths, or garland to throw on a grand bonfire. It falls of January 5th, the eve of St. Stephens Day and the beginning of Epiphany on January 6th. Some cities in the U.S. still carry on this event. Highland Park in Illinois if one and it’s sponsored by the fire department! Many other places also have this old-fashioned ritual.
EVERETT, WA
KUOW

What's a 'housing benefit district' and why do people want them around light rail stations?

As new light rail stations are built in communities outside Seattle, advocates see a way to fund and build a lot more affordable housing. In her law career, Faith Pettis has helped put together financing for tens of thousands of affordable housing units across Washington state. But she says current funding sources are inadequate to meet the demand that’s coming to the region.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Resident, Utility Clash Over Riffe Lake Amplified by Boat Launch Closures Due to Low Water Levels

While it sits midway between Lewis County’s eastern and western borders, Mossyrock Dam powers the City of Tacoma. When the Cowlitz River Hydro Project began in the 1960s, in exchange for powering its city, Tacoma offered Lewis County lakes for swimming, boating, fishing and camping. Since, the utility has churned water through the dam to produce the most power while keeping water levels up to the structures around it — namely, boat launches.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Winter Trip to Port Ludlow Resort Offers Warmth, Relaxation on Puget Sound

Pacific Northwest winters are known for dark skies, cool moist air from the marine layer fog and days of sideways rain. A relaxing winter trip to The Resort at Port Ludlow in the beautiful Puget Sound is a retreat for rejuvenation of mind and body. Take in the beauty of the water, eat, rest, take a walk, kayak, golf, get a massage, and storm watch on the Olympic Peninsula during this enchanted time of the year.
PORT LUDLOW, WA
informedinfrastructure.com

First Mass Timber Middle-Income Housing Development in U.S., Tallest Mass Timber Building In Washington Hits Topping Out Milestone

Seattle’s tallest mass timber building will fill critical need for middle-income workers, benefitting environment and residents. SEATTLE – Swinerton, a 134-year-old builder with a reputation for innovation, announced today the topping out of the nation’s first middle-income housing development constructed of mass timber; and the tallest mass timber building in the City of Seattle. Heartwood is a workforce housing development standing at eight stories and 67,000 gross square feet. With a target completion in Spring 2023, Heartwood will provide 126 affordable rental units, filling a critical need for middle-income workers such as teachers, nonprofit employees, healthcare professionals and others who are increasingly priced out of high-cost cities. Located immediately adjacent to Seattle’s commercial corridor on Union and 14th St., Heartwood is close to transit, job centers and community services, benefiting the environment and residents.
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

Port Townsend residents say deer have grown to "absurd" numbers

Deer have been a fixture of Port Townsend for years. And judging by Youtube videos, residents' reactions to them are mixed — there's surprise, adoration, annoyance, even fear. In one video Port Townsend Mayor David Faber posted last week, a deer followed him and a friend's dog several blocks....
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
KING 5

Storm impacts: Homes, businesses flooded across western Washington

SEATTLE — After freezing temperatures and snow impacted western Washington ahead of the Christmas weekend, it is heavy rains and winds that are creating issues for communities across Puget Sound. A strong storm system is expected to bring heavy rains Tuesday that will exacerbate flooding concerns and increase the...
SEATTLE, WA

