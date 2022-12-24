Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authority has plan to shelter King County homeless against extreme weather
(The Center Square) – As extreme weather continues to pummel the King County region, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority has a plan in place to provide shelter to homeless people. The authority has managed more than 50 days of severe weather response to provide shelter and protection for homeless people in the county since the beginning of the year. That includes a response to a span of extremely cold weather in February and the heatwave that hit Western Washington in July. ...
everettpost.com
What is Twelfth Night and How to Ditch the Tree
Twelfth Night is a centuries old Christian tradition. It celebrates the end of the 12 days of Christmas and the beginning of the new year. In old times villages would bring all their greenery, be it trees, wreaths, or garland to throw on a grand bonfire. It falls of January 5th, the eve of St. Stephens Day and the beginning of Epiphany on January 6th. Some cities in the U.S. still carry on this event. Highland Park in Illinois if one and it’s sponsored by the fire department! Many other places also have this old-fashioned ritual.
Canceled flight to Seattle costs Alaska man chance for heart transplant
SEATTLE — Thousands of people across the country had their holidays disrupted because of airline cancellations. But for one man, his canceled flight to Seattle meant putting a life-saving surgery on hold indefinitely. Patrick Holland was hoping to spend his Christmas at Harborview Medical Center. After waiting on a...
KUOW
What's a 'housing benefit district' and why do people want them around light rail stations?
As new light rail stations are built in communities outside Seattle, advocates see a way to fund and build a lot more affordable housing. In her law career, Faith Pettis has helped put together financing for tens of thousands of affordable housing units across Washington state. But she says current funding sources are inadequate to meet the demand that’s coming to the region.
Chronicle
Lewis County PUD Increasing Security, Working With Law Enforcement as Utilities Hit by Vandals
The Lewis County Public Utilities District (PUD) is coordinating with law enforcement officials and increasing security after recent attacks on the power grid in Western Washington. On Christmas Day, four cases of vandalism to power facility substations caused thousands of customers in the greater Tacoma area to lose power. Two...
Chronicle
Resident, Utility Clash Over Riffe Lake Amplified by Boat Launch Closures Due to Low Water Levels
While it sits midway between Lewis County’s eastern and western borders, Mossyrock Dam powers the City of Tacoma. When the Cowlitz River Hydro Project began in the 1960s, in exchange for powering its city, Tacoma offered Lewis County lakes for swimming, boating, fishing and camping. Since, the utility has churned water through the dam to produce the most power while keeping water levels up to the structures around it — namely, boat launches.
Check out this Bellingham home for sale for $3.69 million
The property features a creek and direct beach access via a private stone staircase.
whatcomtalk.com
Winter Trip to Port Ludlow Resort Offers Warmth, Relaxation on Puget Sound
Pacific Northwest winters are known for dark skies, cool moist air from the marine layer fog and days of sideways rain. A relaxing winter trip to The Resort at Port Ludlow in the beautiful Puget Sound is a retreat for rejuvenation of mind and body. Take in the beauty of the water, eat, rest, take a walk, kayak, golf, get a massage, and storm watch on the Olympic Peninsula during this enchanted time of the year.
300 Bellingham residents almost lost their homes. Then Mercy Housing stepped in
“A lot of those families who have lived there for a long time would have had literally no place to go,” said Mercy Housing Northwest President Joe Thompson.
wufe967.com
Washington county wins 'Ebenezer Award' for banning religious holiday decorations: 'Outrageous offender'
A major county in Washington state was awarded an “Ebenezer Award” by a religious liberty advocacy group after it banned Christian and Jewish holiday decorations this year. King County, Washington, which is the state’s most populous county and home to Seattle, earned the Ebenezer Award from the Becket...
informedinfrastructure.com
First Mass Timber Middle-Income Housing Development in U.S., Tallest Mass Timber Building In Washington Hits Topping Out Milestone
Seattle’s tallest mass timber building will fill critical need for middle-income workers, benefitting environment and residents. SEATTLE – Swinerton, a 134-year-old builder with a reputation for innovation, announced today the topping out of the nation’s first middle-income housing development constructed of mass timber; and the tallest mass timber building in the City of Seattle. Heartwood is a workforce housing development standing at eight stories and 67,000 gross square feet. With a target completion in Spring 2023, Heartwood will provide 126 affordable rental units, filling a critical need for middle-income workers such as teachers, nonprofit employees, healthcare professionals and others who are increasingly priced out of high-cost cities. Located immediately adjacent to Seattle’s commercial corridor on Union and 14th St., Heartwood is close to transit, job centers and community services, benefiting the environment and residents.
This Is Washington's Best Nachos
If you're craving crunchy goodness, Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in every state.
knkx.org
Port Townsend residents say deer have grown to "absurd" numbers
Deer have been a fixture of Port Townsend for years. And judging by Youtube videos, residents' reactions to them are mixed — there's surprise, adoration, annoyance, even fear. In one video Port Townsend Mayor David Faber posted last week, a deer followed him and a friend's dog several blocks....
Chronicle
Former JBLM Service Member Sentenced for Raping a Stranger in Her Lakewood Home
A man formerly stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord was sentenced this month to 11 years to life in prison for breaking into a stranger's apartment in Lakewood in 2018 and raping her while her children slept. Derante Rashawn Cook was sentenced Dec. 22 to at least 11 years and four...
KOMO News
Federal Way man arrested, 18 vehicles recovered in statewide investigation
The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force recently arrested a 45-year-old Federal Way man in connection to the theft of more than a dozen trailers and heavy equipment from eastern Washington. The task force announced the arrest on Wednesday. Detectives said the man was arrested after he was seen driving...
Downtown Seattle staple reopens after closing for 10 months due to crime concerns
SEATTLE — Piroshky Piroshky, a Russian bakery on Third Avenue reopened after closing its doors for 10 months because of crime concerns. The bakery and customers hope it’s a positive sign for small businesses downtown. Customers and familiar faces lined up at their beloved bakery in the heart...
PHOTOS: King Tide brings in boatloads of driftwood to Three Tree Point
A 13.67 high “King Tide” brought in boatloads of driftwood to beaches along Burien’s Three Tree Point neighborhood – but luckily not much damage – on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the WA State Department of Ecology, “King Tides” are defined as the...
q13fox.com
Flooding in Snohomish County likely to create backlog at intermodal yard
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Widespread flooding in Snohomish County left an impact at the intermodal yard, where the Public Works division receives shipping containers to move trash. According to Snohomish County Public Works, they are doing okay with Tuesday's flooding, but they are warning that snow and wind events like...
Storm impacts: Homes, businesses flooded across western Washington
SEATTLE — After freezing temperatures and snow impacted western Washington ahead of the Christmas weekend, it is heavy rains and winds that are creating issues for communities across Puget Sound. A strong storm system is expected to bring heavy rains Tuesday that will exacerbate flooding concerns and increase the...
q13fox.com
Flooding damages several businesses in Gig Harbor
Widespread flooding around the Puget Sound is impacting businesses in Western Washington. FOX 13's Franque Thompson is in Gig Harbor where water has flooded parking lots and streets.
