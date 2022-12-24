ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls stayed below zero for 5 days in a row

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While it’s normal to be cold in KELOLAND during winter, last week was an exception to the normal cold. Last week when KELOLAND saw wind chills nearing minus 50, a majority of the country was cold. It is winter and winter means cold...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Train stuck due to snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
COLTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews haul 1,000 loads of snow over the past 36 hours

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All of last week’s snow and the frigid cold temperatures left Sioux Falls streets snow packed and slippery. The warmer temperatures are allowing crews to make progress in clearing the now slushy snow off the roads. The City of Sioux Falls has had...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter weather advisory; SUV fire; Blood drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More winter weather is in the forecast Thursday. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with KELOLAND On The Go. Crews in northwestern Iowa are looking into what sparked an SUV fire in Sheldon. A $37.5 million ranch sale in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Top 10 KELOLAND videos from 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Green sky, wild weather events and a rabbit disease were a few of the most-viewed videos throughout 2022. You can find a top 10 list of the most-viewed KELOLAND Media Group videos from 2022 the list below. You can also read a month-by-month breakdown of the most-viewed stories in 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cleanup a group effort at Jones421 following burst pipe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A water line burst at a downtown Sioux Falls building on Christmas Day has meant two closed businesses and damage to six residential units. Zach Dickson lives in the Jones421 building, where he is also president of its condo association. Christmas Day here brought a Grinch of sorts.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Yankton couple remembered; Street cleanup; More snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Tuesday. Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know to start your day. Over the Christmas holiday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced commutations for seven people. The leader of Yankton County Emergency Services and his wife both died on the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Messy mix today southeast; Bigger storm next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather will arrive in southeastern KELOLAND today. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6pm for the areas shaded in blue below. This does include the Sioux Falls area. You can see the rain and snow combo developing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Burger Battle, frozen pipes and wintry mix

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with all you need to know to start your day. Authorities in Rapid City are asking for your help to identify a person in connection with a robbery. A broken water pipe that flooded much of the Union...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls ice rinks open for the season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With slightly warmer temperatures in Sioux Falls, now is the perfect time to break out the ice skates for the season. Monday, the City of Sioux Falls opened the outdoor ice-skating rinks for the season and they were already filled with people enjoying their day off after Christmas.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

More Snow on the Way: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are very warm compared to where we were only a few days ago. Sioux Falls is nearly 10° above average instead of the 30° below average we had last week. Rapid City is nearly 20° above average this afternoon. We have light winds across the region. We also have broken clouds letting sunlight melt some of the snow.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Outdoor activities in, around Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It will be warmer this week than last week so if the kids are home from school, adults have some time off from work or relatives are in town, it’s a chance to get outside. The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How much moisture have we gotten this December?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We had a fresh hit of Christmas snow in KELOLAND. While Sioux Falls picked up an inch and a half, Brookings and Aberdeen had two and a half inches and Sisseton came in just shy of 4. It all adds to the amount of precipitation we’ve had in KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle SUV fire in northwest Iowa

SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — Crews in northwestern Iowa are looking into what sparked an SUV fire in Sheldon. Officials say it happened just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the north part of town. Firefighters arriving on scene found the SUV engulfed in flames. Around 500 gallons of water was used to put the fire out.
SHELDON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Authorities investigate southwestern Sioux Falls fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire in southwestern Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says crews were called to the 4200 block of South Racket Drive around 6 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from the roof. Once inside,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Where to drop off Christmas trees in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls opened its two Christmas tree drop-off sites. You can drop off your trees for free near the Household Hazardous Waste Facility as well as North Lyon Boulevard. They will be open seven days a week through January 8th. All lights, ornaments, decorations,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Delays, cancellations affect some airline travelers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Post-Christmas travel is in full swing for some people today, including at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Some are still flying into South Dakota for the holiday and others are headed back home. Tanner and Lexi Munk were visiting family in South Dakota for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow drift buries car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Can you spot the car in the snow?. The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared a photo that looks like it’s just a pile of snow, but if you look closer, you’ll see there’s a car under there. Authorities say this is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police: No foul play from shed fire death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls continue to investigate the identity of a man who died in a shed fire on Christmas Eve in central Sioux Falls. Sgt. Aaron Benson said an autopsy showed there was nothing suspicious or foul play. Police did not give an exact cause of death.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy