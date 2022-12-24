Read full article on original website
Update On Western NY And Southern Tier
Governor Kathy Hochul says that Erie County and northern New York State, and more locally – the Finger Lakes Region, are still under a state of emergency and there still is no travelling as of this morning/today, on the Thruway, I-90, between Rochester and the Pennsylvania border. The governor also says, the areas off of Lake Ontario will see lots of snow today.
Steuben Co: 2022 In Review
Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler says, looking back on 2022, the top achievements for Steuben County were: getting the comprehensive plan updated, balancing the books and the budget during a rough nationwide economy, getting 10 new businesses going across the county with the help of community block grants, reaching out to more veterans, using federal opiod settlement money to help fight addiction and renovating some county owned buildings.
Recent Assaults On Prison Guards In Elmira
Inmate Assaults on Staff and Inmate on Inmate Assaults will both exceed 1,400 by years end, far exceeding previous records recorded by DOCCS, making 2022 one of the most violent years inside State correctional facilities. Adding to that count are three more officers that were injured in two attacks at Elmira Correctional Facility on Sunday, December 18.
Holiday Statement From Assemblyman Palmesano
“To the people of the 132 Assembly District, I hope that you had a very safe, happy and merry Christmas. This time is very special for me, because (of the redistricting committee) I have my hometown of Hornell, officially, back in my district, once again, at least for the next two years. I had lost it (Hornell) on my district map 10 years ago, and even through that time, even though Hornell was not on my district map, I have always done what I could to help Hornell. It’s very special to me to be able to officially represent my hometown again, and I wish you and yours a very happy New Year. Thank you.”
