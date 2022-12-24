Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY in Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Here's the latest SNOW EMERGENCY weather alerts for every county in the Miami Valley. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
More snowfall expected, city of Dayton prepares
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall. However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue. Excluding […]
Crews spend hours in frigid conditions to extinguish fire at Sidney business
SIDNEY — Sidney firefighters spent hours Sunday working to extinguish a fire at a business in Sidney. Crews were called to reports of a fire at a food manufacturing business in the 2000 block of Industrial Drive around 8:45 a.m., according to fire officials. When crews arrived on the...
Lima News
Snow levels for Allen, Putnam, Auglaize – Sat. 11 a.m.
LIMA — As of Saturday morning, heavy snow has stopped throughout much of The Lima News readership area, but strong winds are still making driving difficult across the region. As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, Allen County has been under a Level 1 snow emergency since around 7 a.m....
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff issues modified Level 3 – Mercer County Sheriff as well
In the next hour or so Darke County Highway Department Road Crews will be taking a much needed break and there will be no plows on the county roads until early next morning unless an emergency exists. ODOT will maintain crews on the State Routes throughout the night. As of this post, quite a few roads are passable with several having isolated spots of heavy drifts. Some county and township roads are impassable due to significant drifts.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to OH-129 in Hamilton for a reported crash with injuries
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to OH-129 in Hamilton for a reported crash with injuries. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
countynewsonline.org
Rumpke Service Stopped Today
The City of Greenville has informed today (12/23) at about 9AM that Rumpke is pulling all trucks and drivers off the road in the entire region due to trucks shutting down on the drivers. Therefore, many routes did not completed today. Rumpke will do their best to catch up on...
wfft.com
Van Wert County issues alert warning people not to travel
VAN WERT, Ohio (WFFT) - Van Wert Emergency Management is urging people not to risk traveling Friday evening. The alert says temperatures of -4 degrees with winds of 40 mph will continue Friday night. Wind chills will be around -30 degrees and white-out conditions will continue. Roads will stay icy...
Residents can expect changes to waste collection schedule through the holidays
Waste collection will be operating on a different schedule due to the holidays, according to a spokesperson with the Dayton Division of Waste Collection. For Dayton residents, garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by one day during the weeks of Dec. 26th and Jan. 2nd., the spokesperson said. There will be no bulk collection scheduled for the days of Dec. 23rd., Dec. 30th., and Jan. 6th.
countynewsonline.org
Osgood Do Good Ministry Jan. 2 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Join the mission of strengthening the winter blood supply during January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by making a blood donation at the Do Good Restaurant and Ministry- Osgood community blood drive Monday, Jan. 2 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 25 West Main St. Osgood.
countynewsonline.org
Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners 12/27
Agenda for the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners for Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 1:30PM. Resolution (R-461-2022) Amending 2022 Year-End Appropriations & Estimated Revenues. Notice to Proceed w/Mikesell Excavating, Inc. RE: DC Demo & Site Revitalization – Project #3 (907 Peters Rd.) Public Attendees –...
1 seriously injured after crash in Preble County
PREBLE COUNTY — A Franklin man was taken to the hospital Monday night after a crash in Preble County. Crews were called to reports of a crash in the area of State Route 122 and Greenbush Drive around 8:30 p.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. An initial investigation...
Man killed in Darke County barn fire
DARKE COUNTY — A man is dead after a barn fire in Darke County last week. Fire departments were called out a reported structure fire in the 2300 block of Stauffer Road in Laura around 7 p.m. on Friday. The 911 caller told dispatchers that her husband, 75-year-old Terry Mowry, ran back into their burning barn.
WLWT 5
Police close westbound I-275 in Springdale after a crash
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police have closed westbound I-275 in Springdale after vehicles crashed due to ice and snow build-ups. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. No injuries have been reported with this incident. There is no timetable for when the interstate...
4 dead after crash in Shelby Co. on Christmas Eve
OSHP reported that a tractor-trailer combination driven by a 29-year-old man was traveling north on I-75 while a 2023 GMC Terrain and a 2020 Ford F-150 were traveling south.
countynewsonline.org
Cancer Association of Darke County Is holding their annual Gourmet Dinner Raffle
This year, Beanz Buttercream Bakery and Eatery will prepare and provide the meal at their establishment. This year, for the first time, Cancer Association of Darke County is partnering with Beanz Buttercream Bakery to bring the Gourmet Dinner Raffle to the community. The winner of the raffle will have a gourmet dinner for 8 prepared by Sean at Buttercream Bakery. You could be the winner of this wonderful meal!
Crews respond to 3 alarm barn fire in Darke County
Multiple crews respond to a three-alarm barn fire in Darke County Friday night. Fire crews were dispatched to the 2000 block of Stauffer Road on reports of a barn on fire. Initial scanner traffic indicated a person is believed to be inside of the barn but dispatch was unable to confirm.
Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway
A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
