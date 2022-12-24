This year, Beanz Buttercream Bakery and Eatery will prepare and provide the meal at their establishment. This year, for the first time, Cancer Association of Darke County is partnering with Beanz Buttercream Bakery to bring the Gourmet Dinner Raffle to the community. The winner of the raffle will have a gourmet dinner for 8 prepared by Sean at Buttercream Bakery. You could be the winner of this wonderful meal!

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO