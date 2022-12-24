Read full article on original website
Cancer Association of Darke County Is holding their annual Gourmet Dinner Raffle
This year, Beanz Buttercream Bakery and Eatery will prepare and provide the meal at their establishment. This year, for the first time, Cancer Association of Darke County is partnering with Beanz Buttercream Bakery to bring the Gourmet Dinner Raffle to the community. The winner of the raffle will have a gourmet dinner for 8 prepared by Sean at Buttercream Bakery. You could be the winner of this wonderful meal!
Fire in Lima’s Town Square
LIMA — A fire shortly before noon on Tuesday caused an undetermined amount of damage to a building that houses a Lima radio station. A spokesman for the Lima Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched at 11:22 a.m. to 57 Town Square in reference to heavy smoke coming from a building there. Upon their arrival, first responders found a fire at the rear of a building that houses Woof Boom Radio.
Winter Reading Challenge coming up at GPL
GREENVILLE – Mark your calendar now for GPL’s annual Winter Reading Challenge January 9 through February 28!. The program will start with a kickoff event featuring a hot chocolate bar on the 9th from 1 to 4 p.m. At that time, patrons can pick up their entry forms and slips to get them on their way!
Crews find fire in walls of Tipp City home on Christmas Day
Medics arrived first and quickly made sure the family had evacuated the home as well as helped rescue multiple cats the family cared for.
Osgood Do Good Ministry Jan. 2 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Join the mission of strengthening the winter blood supply during January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by making a blood donation at the Do Good Restaurant and Ministry- Osgood community blood drive Monday, Jan. 2 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 25 West Main St. Osgood.
Springfield fire department handles more than 60 calls in frigid temps on Christmas Day
SPRINGFIELD — This Christmas Day the Springfield Fire Department said they handled 30 percent more calls than last year’s holiday. The fire department’s “C Unit” handled 67 calls that day, including a large house fire in the 1100 block of West High Street in the evening, according to a post by the department on social media.
Amber Marie Johnson
January 2, 1986 ~ December 13, 2022 (age 36) Amber Marie Johnson, age 36, of Pitsburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at her home. She was born January 2, 1986 in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her father Robert Caulley. She is survived by her...
Christmas Day dispute leads to multiple charges for Wapak man
Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s office responded to a rolling domestic dispute late Christmas Day. Deputies went to the area of County Road 37 near County Road 39, Huntsville, where two victims were standing outside their car. They reported they picked up Chrystyan Kline, 31, of Wapakoneta, in...
Georgianna Widlock
Georgianna (Profitt) Widlock, 78, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, Ohio. She was born on February 15, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Daniel B. and Martha S. (Haven) Profitt. In addition to her parents, Georgianna was...
Charles “Chuck” N. Greer
Charles “Chuck” N. Greer of Union City, OH passed away on December 24, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born on November 5,1942 to the late Charles E. and Betty B. Greer (Davis). He married Mary Crawford on November 19, 1960. Chuck drove school bus for Mississinawa...
1 taken to hospital after shooting near shopping center in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Police say one person is in serious condition after a shooting in Colerain Township, Wednesday evening. According to Colerain police, the shooting occurred in the parking lot behind the Raising Cane's on Colerain Avenue near a shopping center. Police say a male sustained serious injuries and was...
Man killed in Darke County barn fire
DARKE COUNTY — A man is dead after a barn fire in Darke County last week. Fire departments were called out a reported structure fire in the 2300 block of Stauffer Road in Laura around 7 p.m. on Friday. The 911 caller told dispatchers that her husband, 75-year-old Terry Mowry, ran back into their burning barn.
Michael D Niswonger
OCTOBER 3, 1955 – DECEMBER 26, 2022. Michael Dean Niswonger, age 67 of Beamsville, Ohio passed away at 2:17 PM Monday in the emergency room of Wayne Healthcare in Greenville. Michael was born October 3, 1955 in Greenville and the son of the late Carl and Mary (Small) Niswonger.
1 dead after shooting in Dayton; police investigating
DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening. Around 6:15 p.m., police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Fountain Avenue, according to Montgomery County dispatch. In a 911 call, the caller tells dispatchers that a man...
Police: 94-year-old man beaten, robbed on Christmas Eve; reward offered for info leading to arrest
MORAINE — Moraine police are investigating an aggravated burglary that happened during the late night or early morning hours of Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. According to a spokesperson for the Moraine Police Department, a widowed 94-year-old man, was beaten, bound, and robbed of his possessions by unknown suspects sometime during the night at his home in the 3500 block of Clearview Road.
Several local missing items returned
These are the kind of stories, that I love to see come across my desk. They return your faith in humanity. Within the last week, the Bellefontaine Police Department has reported several missing items have been returned to their rightful owners after being misplaced/lost. On Thursday, a wallet was found...
Robert F. Hollinger
Robert F. Hollinger, 61, of New Madison, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 15, 1961, in Darke County, Ohio, to the late Glen R. and Florence L. (Addis) Hollinger. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
2 people hurt in early morning Butler County fire
BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - Two people suffered minor injuries after fire broke out at a Hanover Township home early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the area of Hamilton Richmond and Nichols roads around 4:40 a.m. There were three people and two dogs inside the single-story home. Firefighters say two people...
Darke County Sheriffs responded to fatal barn fire
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 6:58 p.m. the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call from 2352 Stauffer Road Laura, Ohio of a structure fire. The caller reported their barn was on fire. The caller said her husband ran back into the burning barn. The...
