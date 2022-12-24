Read full article on original website
Related
countynewsonline.org
Darke County on Level 1
Darke County is now on Level 1. Effective 6:00PM Sunday December 25, 2022. Darke County will be on a level 1 Snow Advisory. Darke County roads are hazardous. Caution should be used if travel is necessary.
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriffs responded to fatal barn fire
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 6:58 p.m. the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call from 2352 Stauffer Road Laura, Ohio of a structure fire. The caller reported their barn was on fire. The caller said her husband ran back into the burning barn. The...
Man dead following barn fire in Darke County
In the call, a woman reported that her family's barn was on fire. She said that her husband ran back into the burning barn. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.
Man killed in Darke County barn fire
DARKE COUNTY — A man is dead after a barn fire in Darke County last week. Fire departments were called out a reported structure fire in the 2300 block of Stauffer Road in Laura around 7 p.m. on Friday. The 911 caller told dispatchers that her husband, 75-year-old Terry Mowry, ran back into their burning barn.
Fox 19
2 people hurt in early morning Butler County fire
BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - Two people suffered minor injuries after fire broke out at a Hanover Township home early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the area of Hamilton Richmond and Nichols roads around 4:40 a.m. There were three people and two dogs inside the single-story home. Firefighters say two people...
countynewsonline.org
Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners 12/27
Agenda for the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners for Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 1:30PM. Resolution (R-461-2022) Amending 2022 Year-End Appropriations & Estimated Revenues. Notice to Proceed w/Mikesell Excavating, Inc. RE: DC Demo & Site Revitalization – Project #3 (907 Peters Rd.) Public Attendees –...
One person taken to area hospital following early morning crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital following an early morning crash on Wednesday. Around 8:30 a.m., a vehicle crashed into a pole on East Third and Keowee Street in Dayton, according to Montgomery County Dispatch. We are working to learn the cause of the...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff issues modified Level 3 – Mercer County Sheriff as well
In the next hour or so Darke County Highway Department Road Crews will be taking a much needed break and there will be no plows on the county roads until early next morning unless an emergency exists. ODOT will maintain crews on the State Routes throughout the night. As of this post, quite a few roads are passable with several having isolated spots of heavy drifts. Some county and township roads are impassable due to significant drifts.
Fox 19
Woman killed walking in the road in Warren County, OSP says
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Tuesday night after she was hit by a pick-up truck in Deerfield Township. It happened around 8 p.m. on Mason Montgomery Road near Irwin Simpson Road outside the Deerfield Towne Center. Candice Norton, 36, of Mason, was walking on Mason Montgomery...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to OH-129 in Hamilton for a reported crash with injuries
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to OH-129 in Hamilton for a reported crash with injuries. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Oxford for a crash with injuries on Millville Oxford Road
OXFORD, Ohio — Crews are responding to Oxford for a crash with injuries on Millville Oxford Road. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY in Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Here's the latest SNOW EMERGENCY weather alerts for every county in the Miami Valley. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
Wednesday morning N. Cole St. blaze destroys barn
LIMA — Firefighters from more than a half-dozen departments battled a Lima-area barn fire Wednesday morning that left 35 head of cattle and five dogs dead. Crews from the American Township Fire Department were dispatched around 7:15 a.m. to a residence on 5150 N. Cole St. in reference to a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find the a large barn fully engulfed by fire. The blaze reportedly could be seen from miles away.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Greene County, OH
Take a trip to a region rich in history, culture, and incredibly beautiful natural sites at Greene County!. Nestled along the western portion of the south of Ohio, Green County is a historic region with roots dating back to centuries before the area's government was formed in 1803. Greene County...
1 seriously injured after crash in Preble County
PREBLE COUNTY — A Franklin man was taken to the hospital Monday night after a crash in Preble County. Crews were called to reports of a crash in the area of State Route 122 and Greenbush Drive around 8:30 p.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. An initial investigation...
wfft.com
Van Wert County issues alert warning people not to travel
VAN WERT, Ohio (WFFT) - Van Wert Emergency Management is urging people not to risk traveling Friday evening. The alert says temperatures of -4 degrees with winds of 40 mph will continue Friday night. Wind chills will be around -30 degrees and white-out conditions will continue. Roads will stay icy...
1 taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into disabled car in Preble Co.
PREBLE COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital after a disabled car was struck in Preble County Monday. Crews were called to reports of a crash in the area of State Route 122 and Greenbush Drive around 8:30 p.m, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers were...
peakofohio.com
Several accidents logged over the weekend; one man charged with OVI
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellefontaine Police Department responded to numerous accidents over the weekend due to the weather and road conditions. One accident involved an ODOT snow plow truck. No injuries were reported. Another accident resulted in an OVI arrest. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded...
Ohio man dies after crash involving plow truck
Troopers say a 2022 Freightliner plow truck, driven by a 36-year-old Bucyrus man, slowed or came to a stop while removing snow when a 2000 Ford Explorer.
More snowfall expected, city of Dayton prepares
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the aftermath of Thursday night’s snowfall still visible around the Miami Valley, the current road conditions have left people around the city uneasy at the thought of more snowfall. However, the city of Dayton says their crews have been working tirelessly and more snow won’t be a major issue. Excluding […]
Comments / 0