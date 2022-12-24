Read full article on original website
ellwoodcity.org
John E. Palinski II, 63
of North Sewickley Township passed away on Sunday, December 25th, 2022 at the UPMC Shadyside Hospital. John was born in Biloxi, MS on November 25th, 1959 to the late John E. Palinski and MaryKay (Murphy) Palinski of Fombell. He had graduated from Bedford High School in Massachusetts. On May 25th, 1977 John enlisted with the United States Air Force and served until his honorable discharge on July 27th 1983 as a jet engine mechanic with the rank of E4. He was awarded the Air Force Training Ribbon, Air Force Overseas Service Long Tour Ribbon, Air Force Good Conduct Ribbon, and Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon. Since 1985 John worked for Healthy Environments LLC in Cranberry Twp. as a project manager. He also worked as a truck driver for Marten Transport and Schneider Services.
ellwoodcity.org
Mary A. McClurg, 94
Mrs. Mary A. McClurg, 94, of Ellwood City passed away on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022 at Shenango on the Green in New Wilmington. Mrs. McClurg was born in Ellwood City on October 23rd, 1928 to the late Bernardo and Damiana (Losacco) Sera. She had graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1947. Mary had worked at the Ellwood City Knitting Mill and Edelman’s Shoe Store. A devout Catholic, Mary was a member of the Divine Grace Parish, Holy Redeemer Church and the Holy Redeemer Christian Mothers. Her strong faith was an example to her family. She was also a longtime volunteer for the church’s annual bazaar where she could be found cooking a variety of food. When she was no longer able to attend mass she would watch it on TV daily. Mary was a member of the Golden Agers, and enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, bingo, cooking, and spending quality time with her friends.
ellwoodcity.org
Claudia Jean Wimer, 85
Claudia Jean Wimer, 85, of Wampum passed away Monday, December 26, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on December 7. Born October 26, 1937 in New Castle, she was the daughter of the late William and Winona McDonald Bartholomew. Claudia had graduated from...
ellwoodcity.org
Robert Allen “Tut” Fehl
affectionately known to his family and friends as “Tut”, passed away on December 27th, 2022 after battling a short illness. Robert (Tut) was born on March 19, 1953 to Frank and Alice Fehl of West View. After graduating from North Hills High School in 1971 he went on to become a heavy equipment mechanic for Highway Equipment for 34 years, retiring in 2003.
explore venango
Macayla Ann Pisor
Macayla Ann Pisor, 24, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly December 25, 2022 at home. Macayla was born June 26, 1998 in Brookville. She was the daughter of John and Missy McGriffin Pisor. Macayla graduated from PA Cyber School. She worked at Universal Forest Products and Ageless Home Health Care. Macayla...
beavercountyradio.com
Daugherty Township Head-On Accident
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published December 27, 2022 9:03 A.M. (New Brighton, PA) New Brighton Police were called to a head-on accident at 2078 Mercer Road Monday afternoon at 4:55 p.m, according to 9-1-1. No injuries were reported when the vehicle struck a telephone pole. No information has been released by New Brighton Police this morning.
ellwoodcity.org
Michael’s Furniture Plus Donates To Club Hope Foundation
Michael’s Furniture Plus, conducted a very successful charitable promotion this year that resulted in an impressive amount of money being donated to a great cause. Michael’s pledged to donate $50.00 to the Club Hope Foundation for every Ellwood City Varsity Football touchdown scored this season. The Ellwood City team did their part and scored 22 touchdowns this year and Michael’s was happy to donate $1,100.00 to the Club Hope Foundation.
butlerradio.com
One Woman Injured In Boyers Crash
At least one motorist was injured in a vehicle crash in northern Butler County Tuesday afternoon. A call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 2 p.m. for a one vehicle accident on Boyers Road near Rihel Road. Crews from Marion Township and Harrisville were among those arriving...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley woman dies in Sewickley Heights crash
A 20-year-old woman has died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash Christmas Eve in Sewickley Heights. Camden Kiggins of Sewickley died about 4 p.m. Christmas Day, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Kiggins was a passenger in a rollover crash in the 500 block...
ellwoodcity.org
PART 2: Boys Winter Sports Q&A – Lincoln High School and Riverside High School
Winter sports have arrived in Ellwood City. Basketball and swimming are among the most popular sports among the boys for students at both Lincoln High School and Riverside High School. We are doing our Winter Q&A a little different this year and shaking it up with Boys vs. Girls Sports.
ellwoodcity.org
Johnny’s Pizza’s New Owners Hoping to Bring Back the Nostalgia
The old school meatballs are back! And the deep fried pepperoni puffs featured at the Ellwood City Arts, Crafts, and Food Festival and so loved by the townsfolk of Ellwood City can now be devoured year round. Johnny’s Pizza is now under new ownership and even though some things are...
Local township opens its manmade ice rink
After sub-zero temperatures, Shenango Township in Mercer County was able to finally open up its manmade ice rink.
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
butlerradio.com
Thompson’s Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire
A historic business in the heart of West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Country Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
explore venango
Emlenton Firefighter in Stable Condition Following Cardiac Arrest at House Fire
BUTLER, Pa. (EYT) – The condition of the Emlenton Fire Department firefighter who suffered a cardiac arrest while fighting a residential fire is described as stable and improving. (Pictured above: Emlenton Fire Department battles a blaze at Thompson’s Market in West Sunbury. Credit: Emlenton Fire Department/Facebook.) Firefighter Tim...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Our Pittsburgher of the Year: Rich Fitzgerald
In the heart of Bloomfield, as a drum roll cuts through the crisp evening air, people dressed as giant puppets line up for the annual Halloween parade. The towering bird, sun and dog costumes are so vibrant they look like they stepped off a Mardi Gras float. Behind them stands...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Crash closes lane of ‘The Grade’ in New Castle
NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP – The southbound passing lane on “The Grade,” Route 61 between Frackville and Saint Clair, was closed briefly Monday afternoon for a vehicle accident. Firefighters from Frackville, Englewood, and Altamont responded to the scene along with Shenandoah Ambulance around 3:30pm. A Chevrolet pickup truck...
Woman who saw beloved Scott Township landscaper before his death speaks out
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Seven months after a local landscaper was found in a Scott Township alley, there are still no arrests in the case. One of the last people to see 43-year-old Lavarr Carroll alive is talking to Channel 11 about his kindness. Mercedez Addison said Carroll often...
Wagner's Restaurant served up Christmas Day buffet to the community
ELIZABETH, PA (KDKA) – A local restaurant might've been closed for business on Christmas Day, but they were serving up hot meals to whoever wanted one. Wagner's Restaurant in Elizabeth had a Christmas Day buffet, serving up good eats and holiday cheer. This was the first time the restaurant has hosted the free event. They say it's part of an effort to give back to the community. "It's important to give back. Our nation has taken a real bad direction and we need to bring God back. God says very clearly in the Bible, if you turn to him, I will help a nation. I will bring your nation back," added Glenn Wagner, co-owner of Wagner's Restaurant.Wagner's Restaurant was serving free meals up until 4 p.m.
