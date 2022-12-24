ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Everything Lance Leipold said after KU's loss to Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kansas’ 2022 season came to a close on Wednesday in Memphis, as KU fell to Arkansas 55-53 in the Liberty Bowl. It was an instant classic. The Jayhawks got off to a slow start and entered the half trailing 31-7. But in the second half, KU came roaring back from a 38-13 deficit to tie the game with only seconds left. The game needed three overtime periods to be decided and Arkansas was able to emerge with the win.
WALK & TALK: Arkansas 55, Kansas 52 - 3OT

Join HawgSports.com publisher Trey Biddy as he walks off Arkansas' 55-53 triple-overtime win over the Kansas Jayhawks from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis (Tenn.) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. HawgSports is 50% Off, and Paramount+ is FREE with your subscription!! Join the No. 1 independent source on Arkansas sports...
Arkansas beats Kansas in triple-OT, 55-53

Arkansas gave up a 25-point second-half lead but pulled out a win in triple-overtime against Kansas, 55-53, in front of 52,847 on Saturday afternoon in Memphis (Tenn.). Down to just 48 available scholarship players, the Razorbacks set a Liberty Bowl record for points in a quarter after building a 24-7 lead in the first 15 minutes, but scored just once in the second half of regulation while the Jayhawks rallied from a 38-13 deficit to send the game into overtime.
Arkansas 55, Kansas 53: Inside the Numbers & Injury Report

Arkansas completed its season with a wild 55-53 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis (Tenn.). The Razorbacks blew a 25-point lead in the second half before coming away victorious in a triple overtime battle that came down to a pair of two-point conversion attempts.
PODCAST: Brandon Huffman and Ryland Spencer 12/28/2022

Brandon Huffman and Ryland Spencer are back talking football, and other topics. Be sure to visit the Avery Huffman DIPG Foundation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and visit their website AveryStrongDIPG.org. The Capital City FB Coaches Clinic is back and open for registration. If you are interested in attending this...
ksal.com

Western Kansas Water Levels to be Measured

A crew from the Kansas Geological Survey, based at the University of Kansas, will be in western Kansas measuring groundwater levels the first week of January. Levels are measured annually as part of a joint project conducted by KGS and the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) to monitor the health of the state’s valuable groundwater resources.
KSNT News

Gary Allan to perform live in Kansas

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Country music star Gary Allan is set to perform live in Kansas early next year. The Prairie Band Casino & Resort will host Allan on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. To buy your ticket for the event, click here. Allan is best known for songs like “Every Storm (Runs Out […]
Evan Crosby

10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World

Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
Startland News

A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple

Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR’s email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his The post A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple appeared first on Startland News.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Arrested in DWI Crash in Jackson County

A Kansas City man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Chrysler, driven by 26-year-old Jesus Ubaldo Quetzecua of Sedalia, was on I-470 at View High Drive around 8 p.m. last night, when he overtook and struck the rear of a westbound 2009 Honda, driven by 44-year-old Jamal H. Hill of Kansas City. Hill suffered minor injuries and was transported by Lee's Summit Fire to Centerpoint Hospital for treatment.
