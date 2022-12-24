Read full article on original website
hcmc-tn.org
Katie Wells, RN, BSN Named Director of HCMC’s Women’s Center
PARIS, TN – Katie Wells, RN, BSN, has been named the new Director of the Women’s Center at Henry County Medical Center. The Women’s Center is a state-of-the-art birthing experience from pre-natal to post-natal. Wells first came to HCMC in 2012 where she worked for four years...
hcmc-tn.org
HCMC Announces Department Director of Quarter
PARIS, TN – Henry County Medical Center is proud to announce that Karen Boase, Office Manager of Paris Pediatrics and Eagle Creek Clinic, was selected as Director of the Quarter at the October Department Directors’ meeting. Boase was nominated by a fellow partner for her hard work stepping...
rewind943.com
423-acre ‘Killebrew’ development in Montgomery County begins construction, renamed ‘Marcelina’
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large-scale community development featuring schools, housing, retail and dining has begun construction in Montgomery County. The development, called “Killebrew” during the initial zoning process, has been renamed “Marcelina.” With multiple phases planned, Phase 1 is now underway and is slated to be completed in the spring of 2024.
WBBJ
Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
WBBJ
Community pulls together for those in need amid water issues
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — One local community pulls together to help those in need. Since the holiday weekend when temperatures dropped to single digit numbers, many parts of Henderson County have been without water due to pipes bursting. One of the communities in Chester County also receives water from Lexington’s utility department, the community of Enville.
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
wkdzradio.com
Victim Identified In December 20 Trigg County Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Cadiz woman injured in a wreck on US 68 at Canton Road in Trigg County on December 20th. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer driven by 43-year-old Michael Oakley, of Hazel, was westbound when a car driven by 44-year-old Crissi Whitson pulled into his path from Canton Road. The crash sent the tractor-trailer off the road and caused the car to overturn.
Mother loses third son after Rural King shooting in Halls
The family of the 23-year-old who died after a shooting at Rural King in Halls is taking the time to remember their loved one.
whvoradio.com
One Person Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County injured one person Monday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a southbound truck ran off the road and while investigating that crash a second wreck happened involving three vehicles. No one was injured in the first crash but one person was taken...
More than 75 dogs rescued from West Tennessee home
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 75 dogs were rescued Monday after being abandoned in a filthy home in West Tennessee. Animal Rescue Corps joined Dyer City Police in Gibson County to remove the animals from the home. The rescue group said the dogs were left alone, and faced overcrowding, fighting, and some of the […]
radionwtn.com
Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous
Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
thunderboltradio.com
Swearing-In Ceremonies Held for Officials in Fulton County
Swearing-in ceremonies were held in Fulton County on Tuesday. At the Courthouse in Hickman, First District Circuit Judge Tim Langford presided over the ceremony and issued the oaths of office. Those who took the oath included Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies and their clerk, Constable, County Court Clerk, Judge-Executive, Magistrates, Coroner...
kbsi23.com
KY 80 in Graves County down to 1 lane after buggy, vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – KY 80 in Graves County is restricted to one lane after a crash involving a buggy and a vehicle Tuesday morning. It happened near the 12 mile marker at the south edge of Mayfield near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
WBBJ
Water being handed out as crews work to fix leaks
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Lexington Utilities are working to restore water in Henderson County. With many of the residents of the county without water, the calls started coming in Friday morning. Lexington Utilities says they are currently giving out cases of water, as well as filling up anyone’s containers,...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 21, 2022
Billy Gene Buchanan, 84, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born October 13, 1938 in New Concord, he was the son of Roosevelt and Tena (Ferguson) Buchanan. He retired from Tappan Stove Company and Murray State...
radionwtn.com
BPU Losing Significant Amount Of Water; Asks Customers To Check For Burst Pipes
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Board of Public Utilities is asking customers to check for water leaks. BPU serves 5,400 water customers. Another 2,000 homes consume our water as South Paris, Northwest, and Springville customers. BPU officials said, “We are losing a significant amount of water and we need the help...
Fire burns from the back of a home in Halls
The back of a home in Halls was on fire Tuesday night, according to Rural Metro Fire - Knox County spokesperson Jeff Bagwell.
KFVS12
Crews responding to crash involving buggy
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy. The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection. KYTC...
Police: 5 inmates suspected in attack of corrections officer
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital, police said. The officer was attacked Christmas morning in a common area of the prison in Eddyville, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday in a statement. A preliminary investigation found the […]
whopam.com
Hopkinsville woman charged with second-degree criminal abuse
A Hopkinsville woman is facing charges of criminal abuse following a welfare check on Woodmont Drive Monday evening. According to the Hopkinsville police report, 32-year-old Tamesha Harris of Hopkinsville had argued with her son over a phone and is alleged to have intentionally locked him out of the house in a garage. He was reportedly wearing a t-shirt, basketball shorts and shoes with no socks on.
