ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
hcmc-tn.org

Katie Wells, RN, BSN Named Director of HCMC’s Women’s Center

PARIS, TN – Katie Wells, RN, BSN, has been named the new Director of the Women’s Center at Henry County Medical Center. The Women’s Center is a state-of-the-art birthing experience from pre-natal to post-natal. Wells first came to HCMC in 2012 where she worked for four years...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
hcmc-tn.org

HCMC Announces Department Director of Quarter

PARIS, TN – Henry County Medical Center is proud to announce that Karen Boase, Office Manager of Paris Pediatrics and Eagle Creek Clinic, was selected as Director of the Quarter at the October Department Directors’ meeting. Boase was nominated by a fellow partner for her hard work stepping...
PARIS, TN
rewind943.com

423-acre ‘Killebrew’ development in Montgomery County begins construction, renamed ‘Marcelina’

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large-scale community development featuring schools, housing, retail and dining has begun construction in Montgomery County. The development, called “Killebrew” during the initial zoning process, has been renamed “Marcelina.” With multiple phases planned, Phase 1 is now underway and is slated to be completed in the spring of 2024.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Community pulls together for those in need amid water issues

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — One local community pulls together to help those in need. Since the holiday weekend when temperatures dropped to single digit numbers, many parts of Henderson County have been without water due to pipes bursting. One of the communities in Chester County also receives water from Lexington’s utility department, the community of Enville.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Florida Phoenix

In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TENNESSEE STATE
wkdzradio.com

Victim Identified In December 20 Trigg County Crash

Deputies have released the name of a Cadiz woman injured in a wreck on US 68 at Canton Road in Trigg County on December 20th. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer driven by 43-year-old Michael Oakley, of Hazel, was westbound when a car driven by 44-year-old Crissi Whitson pulled into his path from Canton Road. The crash sent the tractor-trailer off the road and caused the car to overturn.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

One Person Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County injured one person Monday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a southbound truck ran off the road and while investigating that crash a second wreck happened involving three vehicles. No one was injured in the first crash but one person was taken...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WREG

More than 75 dogs rescued from West Tennessee home

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 75 dogs were rescued Monday after being abandoned in a filthy home in West Tennessee. Animal Rescue Corps joined Dyer City Police in Gibson County to remove the animals from the home. The rescue group said the dogs were left alone, and faced overcrowding, fighting, and some of the […]
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Black Ice Making Area Travel Treacherous

Roads are very slick across our area, with black ice being reported in both northwest Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Several vehicles are reported off the road in Henry County. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said there are too many wrecks to count this morning. Law enforcement is advising to use...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Swearing-In Ceremonies Held for Officials in Fulton County

Swearing-in ceremonies were held in Fulton County on Tuesday. At the Courthouse in Hickman, First District Circuit Judge Tim Langford presided over the ceremony and issued the oaths of office. Those who took the oath included Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies and their clerk, Constable, County Court Clerk, Judge-Executive, Magistrates, Coroner...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

KY 80 in Graves County down to 1 lane after buggy, vehicle crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – KY 80 in Graves County is restricted to one lane after a crash involving a buggy and a vehicle Tuesday morning. It happened near the 12 mile marker at the south edge of Mayfield near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

Water being handed out as crews work to fix leaks

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Lexington Utilities are working to restore water in Henderson County. With many of the residents of the county without water, the calls started coming in Friday morning. Lexington Utilities says they are currently giving out cases of water, as well as filling up anyone’s containers,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Dec. 21, 2022

Billy Gene Buchanan, 84, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born October 13, 1938 in New Concord, he was the son of Roosevelt and Tena (Ferguson) Buchanan. He retired from Tappan Stove Company and Murray State...
NEW CONCORD, KY
radionwtn.com

BPU Losing Significant Amount Of Water; Asks Customers To Check For Burst Pipes

Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Board of Public Utilities is asking customers to check for water leaks. BPU serves 5,400 water customers. Another 2,000 homes consume our water as South Paris, Northwest, and Springville customers. BPU officials said, “We are losing a significant amount of water and we need the help...
PARIS, TN
KFVS12

Crews responding to crash involving buggy

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy. The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection. KYTC...
MAYFIELD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police: 5 inmates suspected in attack of corrections officer

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital, police said. The officer was attacked Christmas morning in a common area of the prison in Eddyville, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday in a statement. A preliminary investigation found the […]
EDDYVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville woman charged with second-degree criminal abuse

A Hopkinsville woman is facing charges of criminal abuse following a welfare check on Woodmont Drive Monday evening. According to the Hopkinsville police report, 32-year-old Tamesha Harris of Hopkinsville had argued with her son over a phone and is alleged to have intentionally locked him out of the house in a garage. He was reportedly wearing a t-shirt, basketball shorts and shoes with no socks on.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy