The White Lotus actress explains how the show changed her life
The White Lotus season 2 brought in a mostly new cast for its Italian getaway, and while there were familiar faces in actors like Tom Hollander, Aubrey Plaza and Theo James, it also introduced the wider world to the likes of Sabrina Impacciatore. The actress had mostly done Italian cinema...
His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson accidentally broke key prop he took from set
His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson managed to damage a key prop he took home with him from the set, it's been revealed. Catching up with Digital Spy for an exclusive chat about the fantasy series, which adapts Philip Pullman's award-winning book trilogy, the Will Parry portrayer weighed in on whether he got to hang onto his character's universe-opening subtle knife, which brought him to Dafne Keen's Lyra Belacqua.
His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson reveals an explosion happened on season 3 set
His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson has revealed a surprising behind-the-scenes moment on the set of season 3. The actor, who plays Will Parry on the BBC fantasy drama, recalled an explosion while filming the new instalment that led to the set shutting for a whole day. "On that day,...
Emily In Paris star shares hope for his character in season 4
Emily in Paris season 3 spoilers follow. Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount has shared his hopes for Alfie in the fourth season of the Netflix show. In the season three finale, Camille (Camille Razat) dropped a massive bombshell by backing out of her wedding with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), which confused matters for Emily (Lily Collins) and Alfie.
Charlie Cox on Treason's big twist and what that means for season 2
Treason finale spoilers follow. Following that painful cancellation, Daredevil's now been "Born Again" in Marvel's upcoming show, and Charlie Cox's relationship with Netflix has been born again too in Treason, his new spy series that everyone's dad has probably binged by now already over this festive season. But if you...
You season 4 releases new image of Joe in Paris
You has finally hinted at the upcoming season's biggest mystery, revealing Joe Goldberg's whereabouts prior to his London adventure. Netflix's psychological thriller from creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti will debut a fourth season in two instalments, to be released in February and March 2023. Penn Badgley returns in the...
WWE WrestleMania 39 – Match card, predictions, rumours and start time
Its always eventful in the WWE, but this past year has been more hectic than most. On the heels of Lockdown WWE and the Thunderdome came the exit of Vince McMahon, the rise and rise of Triple H, and the rise and wobble of AEW. Things are poised *very* nicely...
I'm a Celebrity winner claims the show used to be much easier
A former I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star has claimed that the show has been made increasingly harder over the years. Radio DJ Tony Blackburn, who won the first series of the reality show back in 2002, made the claim in an interview with The Sun. While...
Pokemon voice actor shares how she was told Ash Ketchum is leaving the series
Pokémon voice actor Sarah Natochenny has revealed how she was told that Ash Ketchum would be leaving the series. Fans of the series will know that Ash recently did the unthinkable when he finally became an official Pokémon World Champion in the series Pokémon Ultimate Journeys, paving the way for the character's exit.
Home and Away reveals a first look at Ziggy and Dean's baby
Home and Away spoilers follow. Home and Away has released a first look at Ziggy and Dean's baby. The heartwarming sneak peek comes in the soap's official 2023 teaser, where viewers get a look at the lead-up to Ziggy Astoni giving birth… under some stressful situations. This content is...
