Westport, CT

WTNH

The best restaurant in Connecticut, according to Guy Fieri

Conn. (WTNH) — One of America’s most beloved chefs and TV personalities is sharing his delicious secrets. Flavortown food critic Guy Fieri, known for his flaming shirts, shades, and spikey hair, has been a household staple for years. Arguably his most popular show, “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives“, showcases the energetic cook trying out some of […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
B98.5

Are The Last 2 Sears Stores In Maine Closing For Good?

Maine had a love affair with Sears that lasted for decades. In many places, before the large discount retailers rolled into town, Sears was the go-to for a variety of merchandise. If the stores did not have a particular item in stock, you could order it through the store and it would be there within a few days.
MAINE STATE
darientimes.com

What CT stores are open (and closed) on Christmas Day?

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For those who need to finish Christmas dinner grocery shopping or purchase food to donate, a few places in Connecticut are open today at varying hours. There are also plenty of restaurants open for takeout or dining in. People...
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Former Lender's Bagels, Gold Medal West Haven site sells for $1.4 million

WEST HAVEN — New developers may take an abandoned bakery on the Boston Post Road and see their dough begin to rise. According to a sale deed, Five Star Brothers LLC in Stamford purchased 958 and 978 Boston Post Road, the former site of Lender's Bagels and then Gold Medal Bakery until 2015, from a Mount Kisco, N.Y.-based company. The Dec. 2 sale of the two properties, which cover roughly two acres, was for $1.4 million, roughly the appraised value of the two sites, according to city land records.
WEST HAVEN, CT
inklingsnews.com

Christmas tree price inflates near holidays

Prices for Christmas trees have been predicted to rise by up to 10% this year as a result of rising manufacturing costs, limited supply of farm-grown trees and droughts. Agricultural inflation and the high cost of fuel and fertilizer have left many concerned with the inflated price of Christmas trees.
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Motorboat marooned on Exit 17 median

WESTPORT — A battered old boat has been beached on the Exit 17 southbound median. The maritime mystery is likely a simple — albeit brazen — case of illegal dumping. The Sea Ray 200 apparently was trailered to the grassy area between Interstate 95, the ramp and Saugatuck Avenue, and dumped. A pair of ribbed rollers from a trailer appear to have snapped off during the caper.
WESTPORT, CT
fox61.com

Pet of the Week: Mufasa the Chihuahua mix

CONNECTICUT, USA — This is Mufasa, a two-month-old boy chihuahua mix looking for a forever home. Mufasa's mom came to the Connecticut Humane Society from an animal control partner so she could have a safe place to raise her family. The puppy and his littermates spent time in a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

New Jersey Must-Try Hot Dog Spots

New Jersey is a hot dog paradise. With a history of more than a century of family-owned hot dog joints, there is a wide variety of famous and not-so-popular options. The most popular style of hot dog is the Texas wiener. This dog is topped with peppers and onions. It's also often served with french fries. If you want something a bit different, try a Ripper. A ripper is a pork and beef hot dog. They are deep-fried, and the skins rip when they're cooked. Below are your staff picks for the Best of NJ Hot Dogs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WTNH

Recreational marijuana sales begin in Connecticut in two weeks

(WTNH) – Recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut start exactly two weeks from today. Dispensaries are getting ready to welcome more customers. Recreational marijuana sales begin January 10, which is about 18 months after Governor Ned Lamont signed it into law. Two weeks from Tuesday, nine dispensaries across the state will open their doors for recreational […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
thebeveragejournal.com

Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away

Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
SHELTON, CT

