PRINCETON, MO – Two were injured following an accident in Princeton Christmas evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 47 year old Jason Eakes of Cainsville was driving westbound on Highway 136. 43 year old Julio De Luna of Unionville was heading eastbound and went into the westbound lane. His vehicle was hit in its passenger side by Eakes’ vehicle. One of the passengers was pinned in the passenger side of the vehicle and needed to be extricated from the vehicle. De Luna and 43 year old Jose Solorzano of Princeton both received minor injuries from the accident and were taken to Wright Memorial Hospital.

PRINCETON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO