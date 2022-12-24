Read full article on original website
Two Injured in Princeton Accident on Sunday
PRINCETON, MO – Two were injured following an accident in Princeton Christmas evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 47 year old Jason Eakes of Cainsville was driving westbound on Highway 136. 43 year old Julio De Luna of Unionville was heading eastbound and went into the westbound lane. His vehicle was hit in its passenger side by Eakes’ vehicle. One of the passengers was pinned in the passenger side of the vehicle and needed to be extricated from the vehicle. De Luna and 43 year old Jose Solorzano of Princeton both received minor injuries from the accident and were taken to Wright Memorial Hospital.
Obituary & Services: Ronald Keith Pollard
Ronald Keith Pollard, age 75, a resident of Cameron, Missouri, and a former resident of Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri. Ronald was born the son of Raymond L. and Hattie May (Cook) Pollard on February 8, 1947, in Braymer,...
Two injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. -- Two local residents are moderately injured after a rear end crash in Carroll County tonight, December 26, 2022. The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the crash on northbound 65 Highway at County Road 324, just after 7:45 p.m. Monday night. The report claims Jamie Humphrey, 31, of Carrollton and her 5 year old female passenger were injured when their vehicle struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Matthew Johnson, 21, of Anoka, Minnesota.
Barbara Swank, 1967 – 2022
Gilman City, MO: Heaven has received another angel. Barbara Ellaine “Barb” Swank passed away December 22nd, 2022, at 5:30 pm in her home surrounded by family, after a brave and hard-fought battle with cancer. Barb came into this world January 15th, 1967, a bright light born to Donald...
Chillicothe teenager injured in Sunday morning crash
A Chillicothe boy was injured Sunday morning in a single-vehicle rollover accident one mile north of Chillicothe. The 17-year-old was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center with minor injuries. The southbound pickup went out of control on LIV Road 239 due to ice, traveled off the west...
Boil advisory issued for a portion of Mercer County
Mercer County Public Water District has issued a precautionary boil advisory that continues until further notice. Boundaries are listed, clockwise, as the Iowa state line on the north; Weldon Fork of the Grand River on the east; Highway 136 on the south; and the Harrison County line is the west boundary.
Year in review
Harrison County, MO: The Harrison County Community Hospital’s plan to build a new $62 million medical facility in East Bethany became the top news story of 2022 in a review of stories from past year. The hospital’s proposal created some debate when the hospital board selected 39th street as...
Two from Carrollton, including five year old girl, injured in crash on Highway 65
Two Carrollton residents were taken to a hospital following an accident Monday night on Highway 65 in rural Carroll County. The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for 31-year-old Jamie Humphrey and for a five-year girl. Both were taken by EMS to the University Hospital in Columbia. The sport utility...
2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties
LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
Missouri teen injured after car overturns on Christmas Day
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Sunday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Chevy Silverado driven by a 17-year-old Chillicothe boy was southbound on LIV 239 one mile north of Chillicothe. The driver lost control on the icy road....
Brookfield woman experiences “medical event” prior to crash on Highway 36
A Brookfield woman experienced a medical event before crashing on Highway 36 Saturday afternoon, two miles west of Bevier. Injuries to 64-year-old Pamela Garrett were minor, but she was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, due to a medical event before the crash. The westbound sports utility...
Chillicothe Police Report For The Christmas Holiday
The Chillicothe Police Department report for the Christmas Holiday includes several incidents. 11:45 AM, Officers arrested a person that came to the Law Enforcement Center on an active Livingston County warrant. That person posted the required bond, and was released. 3:00 PM, Officer took a report of possible child neglect...
Two injured, including 10-year-old boy, in crash on I-35
Two Iowa residents were hurt early Sunday when a sports utility vehicle overturned on Interstate 35 near Cameron. Thirty-nine-year-old Kristen Myers of Ames, Iowa was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries and a ten-year-old boy from Ames was taken to the hospital in Cameron with minor injuries. Both occupants were passengers in an SUV driven by 41-year-old Michael Myers of Ames Iowa. He was not reported hurt.
Rep-elect from Northwest Missouri soon to become youngest legislative member
State Representative-elect Mazzie Boyd is set to become the youngest member of the Missouri General Assembly. In fact, Boyd, a Republican from Hamilton, barely meets the minimum-age requirement of 24. “So, I was 23 during the primary and then actually right after the primary, I turned 24,” Boyd tells KFEQ/St....
Savannah Man Charged in Holt County Bank Robbery
HOLT COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed in Holt County in reference to a bank robbery the Holt County Sheriff’s Office says took place on Wednesday. A press release from the Sheriff’s Office reports officers were called to a robbery at the Citizens Bank and Trust on Wednesday around 1:45 pm.
Schools adopt four-day weeks because of teacher shortage
Harrison-Daviess County, MO: Over a quarter of Missouri school districts learn on a four-day schedule. And up until last week, they were small, rural districts – some with as few as 50 students. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
Grundy County officials report arrest of woman from Colorado
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Lone Tree, Colorado woman on December 25th for alleged failure to obey a judge’s order. Forty-nine-year-old Kristin Kay Hess’s original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
DENVER (KDVR) – An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across parts of the U.S. to dangerously low numbers over the next few days. It’s important to take precautions to keep you and your home safe during extremely low temperatures, meaning there are ways to prepare for this cold snap and prevent disasters from happening.
