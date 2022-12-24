Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Man charged in attack on UTA bus driver and police officers
SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man accused of "brutally assaulting a UTA bus driver for no reason and with zero provocation," according to prosecutors, and then trying to disarm two police officers, is facing several felony charges. Cameron Michael Ward, 25, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with...
ksl.com
Teen's family thanks Nebraska man who found Amber Alert suspect
LAYTON — The family of a missing Layton teen is thanking an attentive gas station attendant who is credited for bringing a Utah Amber Alert to an end. The missing teen was found safe Wednesday morning 800 miles away in Grand Isle, Nebraska. The suspect, 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima, was...
ksl.com
Police seek help from public in West Valley shooting death
WEST VALLEY CITY — West Valley police are asking for the public's help in gathering information about the fatal shooting of an Ogden man at a West Valley apartment complex Tuesday night. Xavier Bernal, 20, was shot at the Redwood apartments, 4000 S. Redwood Road. Police say he drove...
ksl.com
Amber Alert canceled after 13-year-old Layton boy found safe; suspect in custody
LAYTON — An Amber Alert for a 13-year-old boy out of Layton was canceled early Wednesday after he was found safe in Nebraska. The suspect was taken into custody. According to police, Evan McConney was communicating with an adult on the internet and left his home late Monday night to meet with him. Police said the suspect was Aaron Zemen, 26, of Arizona, and said he may have been on his way back to Arizona or Texas with the teen.
ksl.com
Salt Lake police investigate Main Street shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating whether a shooting Tuesday afternoon was done in self-defense. Just before 3 p.m., there was a confrontation between two men just outside the entrance to Palmer Court, 999 S. Main Street. Details about what happened during the confrontation were still being investigated Tuesday, said Salt Lake police detective Michael Ruff.
ksl.com
Utah County man accused of damaging home, police drone and patrol car
OREM — An Orem man who police say caused extensive damage to his home was arrested by a SWAT team on Sunday, but then continued his destructive behavior after he was taken into custody, according to police. The incident began when a 32-year-old man, whom police described as "manic,"...
ksl.com
3 critically injured in crash that police say may be alcohol-related
SALT LAKE CITY — A two-car collision that left three people in critical condition — including two with life-threatening injuries — may have been alcohol-related, according to police. Salt Lake City police say the three injured include an 18-year-old woman who was driving one vehicle, a 41-year-old...
ksl.com
Man in critical condition after auto-pedestrian crash in Murray
MURRAY — A man is in critical condition following an auto-pedestrian crash on State Street in Murray Wednesday evening. Kristin Reardon with Murray Police Department said the man, who is in his late 50s, was hit by a vehicle traveling south. The man was transported away from the scene in critical condition.
ksl.com
Vernal woman killed in crash near Strawberry Reservoir
HEBER CITY — A Vernal woman was killed and another person was in serious condition following a crash on U.S. 40 near Strawberry Reservoir on Tuesday morning, state troopers said. The crash occurred just north of the reservoir, about 19 miles south of Heber City, when a westbound Toyota...
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? Creepy-looking truck rumbles through Layton
LAYTON — Trucks haven't changed all that much over the past 130 years. Yes, there might be bigger engines or more wheels on some of them. But the general design of a truck from the 1890s more or less resembles the modern versions, with a cab up front and space in the back to haul loads.
ksl.com
Volunteers sought for the Sundance Film Festival, where 'magical connections' happen
PARK CITY — After a two-year pause of in-person activities, volunteers for the Sundance Film Festival are sought for January 2023. The festival is returning with in-person films and events from Jan. 19-29 in Park City, Salt Lake City and at the Sundance Resort. "It is truly something very...
ksl.com
Ogden City being 'proactive' in finding housing solutions
OGDEN, Utah — As the housing crisis continues, Ogden is attempting to relieve its current and future residents. The city is proposing a change to the current planning and zoning ordinance to allow for older hotels and motels to be converted into multi-family housing units. Ogden City Council member...
ksl.com
Texas Instruments' multibillion-dollar microchip plant now open in Utah
LEHI — Once best known for its consumer products, like the iconic TI-81 calculator, Texas Instruments is now a fast-growing force in semiconductor manufacturing and one that got a foothold in Utah in June 2021 with the purchase of Micron Technology's Lehi microchip fabrication plant in a deal valued at $1.5 billion.
