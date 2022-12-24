LAYTON — An Amber Alert for a 13-year-old boy out of Layton was canceled early Wednesday after he was found safe in Nebraska. The suspect was taken into custody. According to police, Evan McConney was communicating with an adult on the internet and left his home late Monday night to meet with him. Police said the suspect was Aaron Zemen, 26, of Arizona, and said he may have been on his way back to Arizona or Texas with the teen.

LAYTON, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO