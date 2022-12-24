ATLANTA — Kyrie Irving scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Kevin Durant had 26 points and a season-high 16 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets won their 10th straight game, 108-107 over the short-handed Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.The winning streak is the longest in the NBA this season and the Nets' longest since they took 10 in a row in 2005-06. The 2002-03 team also won 10 straight. The franchise record is 14, set in 2003-04 and matched in 2005-06.Brooklyn (23-12) has won 14 of 15."For me specifically, when the fourth quarter hits, it's winning time," Irving...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO