Vineland, NJ

phillyvoice.com

Weezer honors fan with cryptic billboard message in South Jersey

Rock music fans traveling through South Jersey may want to keep their eyes peeled for a larger-than-life message from a famous band. Weezer put up a billboard in Berlin, Camden County to congratulate a New Jersey resident on winning the pumpkin designing contest they hosted in October. MORE: Jazmine Sullivan,...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Ocean County Library Brick Branch to Present Dakota & Elle's "Golden Oldies"

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library Brick Branch presents Ocean County song stylists Dakota & Elle in “Golden Oldies: Songs from the 50s, 60s & 70s,” on Saturday, January 21. Their “Golden Oldies” performance will highlight memorable hits from three distinctive decades that define modern pop music, delivered in their inimitable harmonic style. The event begins at 2:00pm.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Comfort Now brings the gift of heat to EHT family

With the cold of winter settling into the South Jersey region, Bob McAllister and the team at Comfort Now made one very special visit to assist a local family in need. On Wednesday, December 21st, McAllister arrived at the front door of Egg Harbor Township residents Liam and Amanda Healey to install a brand-new furnace. The news couldn’t have come at a better time, with bitter cold temperatures arriving just days later.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore

I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Ocean County Library Toms River Branch to Feature Candid Corporate Ethics Talk by Jamie Fiore Higgins

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library hosts Jamie Fiore Higgins, who will discuss and sign copies of her book, Bully Market: My Story of Money and Misogyny at Goldman Sachs, on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Financial Times named Jamie one of its Top 25 Most Influential Women of 2022. In Bully Market, Jamie combines her sobering account of harassment and discrimination in corporate America with practical steps for improving workplace cultures and promoting an environment of inclusion and growth. The event begins at 2:00pm.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Top 15 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage from December 18-24, 2022

Here's a look at the top 15 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage from December 18-24, 2022. Each week we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week's top 15 includes articles from 6 counties in New Jersey (Bergen, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean) plus a pair from Philly and New York. Articles were about art, community, film, music, and theatre.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey

I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
MILLVILLE, NJ
downbeach.com

Village by the Shore helps adults over 50 ring in the new year

MARGATE – Adults over 50 can start the new year with 11 unique, interactive and entertaining virtual and in-person programs offered through The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. Nurse’s Roundtable: Beating the Winter Blues, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 10:30-11:30...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Colorized Atlantic City Beach Photo From 1908 Goes Viral

Have you ever wondered what life was like a hundred years ago?. We have some insight into all of that, thanks to a photo that has been colorized and gone viral. The photo is from 1908 and has been colorized, according to the Facebook page History in Color, by Sébastien de Oliveira. It's been posted on Instagram and has received over 46,000 likes. Check out the photo below. We did a couple of zoom-ins so you can see some of the people more "up close":
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Somers Point family keeps boy’s memory alive through toy drive

SOMERS POINT — A local family continues to do good deeds in honor of their son, this year collecting and distributing more than 2,800 toys through the fifth annual Wyatt Hopkins Blue Christmas Toy Drive. “We had 60 collection bins spread out all over South Jersey and into Philadelphia,”...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

