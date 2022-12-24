During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Emma talked about the process of being brought back to WWE under the Triple H regime…. “I guess it would have been within a few months of when Triple H returned. I was working with IMPACT and my contract was coming up. Maybe, without even realizing it, I had this idea in my mind that maybe I’m done with IMPACT and maybe there are other options that I should explore and see what’s possible. That was probably coming from me watching WWE and seeing all these awesome changes with Triple H and what he was doing, and I know I had that good rapport with him and all the stuff we did at NXT. Probably, in the back of my mind, I started thinking like, ‘I wonder if I could actually go back to WWE.’ It was within a short time after that, probably a month or two, we ended up in touch. He said to me that he had been meaning to reach out even sooner, that I had been on his list, and he’s just been swamped, as you could imagine. That’s kind of where the conversation finally kicked off and then went from there. Next thing you know, I’m actually back. I joked about it so many times, all of a sudden it was like, ‘This is actually happening, I’m coming back to WWE after five years.'”

