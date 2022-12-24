Soli Moto builds the Baja Dominator that Honda never did…. In the 1980s, Honda was a dominant force in both the Baja 1000 (victories in 1982 and 1984-87) and Paris Dakar Rally (victories in 1986-1989), recording four successive wins in each race. Soon enough, Honda was rolling out special Baja series bikes like the road-legal XLR250R Baja and Z50J Monkey Baja Africa — complete with dual front headlights and special graphics / bodywork:

1 DAY AGO