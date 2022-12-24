Read full article on original website
THE Norton: Commando 750 “Domiracer”
Vintage Meets Modern: Rusty Motor’s Commando Café Racer…. In 2014, Norton unveiled the Commando 916 Domiracer, a limited-edition special born from their new Donington factory and named for the Dominator-based race bikes of the 1960s:. “The Domiracer 961 represents a café racer for the modern era, an ultra-minimalist...
The Orange Brick: BMW K100RS Custom
Introduced in 1982, the BMW K100 earned the nickname “Flying Brick” for its unique engine layout, wherein the bike’s liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four was laid on its side in the frame — the crank on the right side of the bike, the head on the left. “The...
Baja Dominator: Honda NX650 “Domi Baja”
Soli Moto builds the Baja Dominator that Honda never did…. In the 1980s, Honda was a dominant force in both the Baja 1000 (victories in 1982 and 1984-87) and Paris Dakar Rally (victories in 1986-1989), recording four successive wins in each race. Soon enough, Honda was rolling out special Baja series bikes like the road-legal XLR250R Baja and Z50J Monkey Baja Africa — complete with dual front headlights and special graphics / bodywork:
