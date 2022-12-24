Weather Update: Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.

WHAT

Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

WHERE

Lower Columbia including St. Helens and Clatskanie.

IMPACTS

Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges arepossible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

Follow weather developments here online at thechronicleonline.com