Clatskanie, OR

Weather Update: Winter Weather Advisory

By The Chief
The Chief
The Chief
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kBQKZ_0jtbF1SJ00

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.

WHAT

Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

WHERE

Lower Columbia including Clatskanie and St. Helens.

IMPACTS

Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges arepossible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

Follow weather developments here online at thechronicleonline.com

