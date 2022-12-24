Read full article on original website
Related
Haven of Mercy fights intense cold, hosts dinner for 4,000
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Haven of Mercy hosted about 4,000 people for its annual Christmas meal Sunday. Pastor Grant Rockley said that this year they are facing several challenges this year including intense cold, broken pipes and heat. Rockley says those challenges, however, will not stop them. “We have one big mess pipes […]
wjhl.com
Region's Methodist face April LGBTQ split
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christianity’s waiting season of Advent drew to a close on Christmas Sunday, but the United Methodist Church’s (UMC) Holston Conference — and the entire denomination — is in a waiting period of its own. Region’s Methodist face April LGBTQ split...
The Tomahawk
City Hall gets new drive through window
City Hall will have a much-needed new drive-through window installed this week, thanks to City Council members’ approval and hard work. Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan and City Recorder Bud Crosswhite spearheaded the project initiative. The council has had discussions at several meetings regarding the need to upgrade the...
wcyb.com
Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January
(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
The Tomahawk
Winter at Doe Mountain in a 100 horse open sleigh
This past week most of the country was forced indoors as mother nature showed us her cold side. Along with the snow, some parts of northeast Tennessee reported temperatures going below 0, with the “real feel” temperature going below -30 degrees. Being forced indoors as well as being burnt out from holiday shopping and cooking for the masses, might have you itching to find a way to get away from it all. As the storm passes and the winds die down, venturing outdoors may be your next move.
No animals injured in fire at Greene County Humane Society
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An employee at the Greene County Humane Society is being called a hero after her quick action on Monday likely saved the lives of dozens of animals. Employees at the shelter were about to leave for the day when Administrative Assistant Katrinka Day smelled something burning. “I was just sitting […]
wataugaonline.com
Debbie Shook looks back on a long career of serving patients in the High Country
Boone, N.C., December 22, 2022 – More than 42 years ago – when nurses all wore white uniforms, white shoes and nursing caps – Debbie Shook began her nursing career at Watauga Medical Center (WMC) in the Medical Surgical Units. This week, she is closing the chapter on her professional life as she retires and says goodbye to her co-workers and patients at Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center, where she has served as the Director of Oncology Clinical Services and Research for the past four years.
Kingsport Times-News
Holiday scene in downtown Johnson City
Christmas tees in Johnson City's King Commons set the mood for the holidays. The Candy Land Christmas display can be seen in Kings Commons and Founders Park until Dec. 8.
The Tomahawk
Rescue pups hit the big time
Eight local puppies were featured on television last week. The puppies had traveled far from Johnson County on a quest to find a forever home. The journey began in Mountain City, Tennessee but took them all the way to New York’s big city lights. After being transported to New...
wjhl.com
10,000 water customers dry in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Almost 80% of Jonesborough's 13,000 water customers were without service Tuesday afternoon and officials were unsure exactly when the system would have enough reserve water to begin restoring that service. 10,000 water customers dry in Jonesborough. JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Almost 80% of Jonesborough's 13,000...
USPS suspends work at Kingsport post office due to sprinkler main break
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) has temporarily suspended operations at the Kingsport Main Post Office, located at 1001 N Eastman Rd. A release from the USPS on Tuesday states that a sprinkler water main break led to the suspension. The service stated repairs are being made but encouraged customers to […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Bristol, TN
Situated in Sullivan County, Bristol is one of Tennessee’s many cities that offers great tourist experiences. It’s also a twin city of Bristol, Virginia. Previously owned by Reverend James King, Bristol is known as country music’s home or birthplace. Besides music, the city also has plenty of...
wfxrtv.com
House fire leaves family without a home on Christmas night
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Fire Department says it responded to a house fire that occurred on the 6500 block of Coulson Church Road, Sunday night. When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from under the home. Firefighters determined the blaze started from a heater being used to...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Aftermath of a frigid weekend
The aftermath of a huge winter storm that passed through Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia left hardware stores short of heaters and resulted in nearly record-breaking service calls from first responders. Barry Brickey, spokesman for the Kingsport Fire Department, said the agency received more than 50 weather-related calls from Friday,...
Dozens of vehicles seen lining up at Washington Co. water sites
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of vehicles were seen lining up outside of water distribution sites on Monday after officials declared a state of emergency due to line breaks throughout Washington County, Tennessee. In photos taken by News Channel 11’s Katie Simpson, cars can be seen gathered outside of Lamar Elementary School to receive […]
Car crashes into Johnson City vape shop
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A car crashed into a Johnson City business on Tuesday. It happened at Vapor 42 on West Market Street. According to Johnson City police, the driver of the car had a medical emergency. Police said the building suffered cosmetic damage.
Southwest Virginia towns awarded funds for fixing up vacant buildings
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Several Southwest Virginia towns will receive funds for revitalizing vacant buildings in hopes of spurring economic development. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund grants for 22 projects across the state. In Southwest Virginia, the Town of St. Paull will receive $990,000 to redevelop the Deen […]
New K9 ‘Stash’ joins Bristol police as narcotics detection dog
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officer Eric Keller of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) has a new partner. K9 Stash is a Belgian Malinois selected by Keller and the BTPD as the latest addition to the department’s K9 Unit. A release from the city states that Stash was born in Holland, then brought to the […]
The Tomahawk
TCAD releases state data profile on aging population
Projects 1.9 million Tennesseans 60 and older by 2030. The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD), which only this week presented the Johnson County Senior Center with a large donation, released its annual statewide data profile earlier this month featuring critical statistics on leading issues facing older adults and population projections.
Local state of emergency declared in Washington Co.
UPDATE: Washington County officials say water distribution will continue Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. for both Lamar and Grandview Elementary Schools. Rather than individual bottles of water, three 1-gallon jugs will be given to each vehicle that arrives. Anyone who spots water bubbling out of an underground leak is encouraged to call 753-1040 to report […]
Comments / 0