In this episode of More Than Football On Location, Trey Wingo sits down for an exclusive interview with Ryan Clark. Ryan and Trey dive into his time on the field with Troy Polamalu, that wild hit that left both Clark and Willis McGahee on the ground, and the influence his family had on his work ethic. While Clark’s NFL career is worthy of further attention, what he has done since his retirement is also.

1 DAY AGO