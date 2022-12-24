Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer, bestselling author, and editor. She is currently dreaming of an around-the-world trip with her Boston terrier. I’m a stereotypical Leo. (For anyone reading this who knows me, cue the “Yeah, we can tell” in 3… 2… 1…) I think it’s the perfect explanation of who I am — a little vain, confident, outgoing, and always loving to be the center of attention. According to numerology, I’m also a life path number 6, which means I’m loving, comforting, and responsible. So basically I’m the best of everything. (There’s that Leo coming out again.)

20 DAYS AGO