ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Odds that Jim Harbaugh becomes Denver Broncos’ next HC

On Monday evening, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team arrived in Arizona, where they will begin making their final preparations for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against TCU. Earlier in the day, news broke that the Denver Broncos were firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was still in his first season with the team.
DENVER, CO
Detroit Sports Nation

Pro Football Focus clearly does not like Jared Goff

When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks, many assumed that Goff was just a throw-in to get the trade done and that he would only be around in Detroit until they could find his replacement. But, as it stands, it sure does seem like the Lions are content with rolling with Goff for the foreseeable future, as he has been solid in 2022.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Jared Goff has a December to remember for Detroit Lions

Heading into the 2022 regular season, there were plenty of people who shouted from the rooftops that Jared Goff was an awful quarterback and that he would be the main reason why the Detroit Lions would once again finish with one of the worst records in the NFL. Now, there are still plenty of Goff haters out there, but those are the same people who would complain about him if the Lions got to a Super Bowl and lost 30-27 in overtime. Over the past month, Goff has balled out, and he may end up gaining some more believers after all.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell responds to question about if he thinks Jameson Williams may be getting frustrated

Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams has now played in four NFL games, but other than one touchdown catch, you probably have not noticed him. In fact, in those four games, Williams has been targeted a total of just five times, and he has just one single catch. Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell has said in recent weeks that the plan was to get Williams more involved in the offense, but that has not happened.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Season-Ending Injury Reserve for Quintez Cephus as 21-Day Window Expires

Quintez Cephus, Wide Receiver for the Lions, had hoped to return to the field by the end of the 2022 season. However, his return was impossible due to his foot injury in Week 4. Cephus was designated to return from injured reserve on December 7th but could not prove himself in the season’s final three weeks. As a result, the Lions have placed Cephus on season-ending injured reserve.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions Vs. Panthers: Another Instance Of S.O.L.?

Was The Loss In Carolina An SOL Moment For The Detroit Lions?. Please watch the video above. Was The Loss In Carolina An SOL Moment For The Detroit Lions?. A.J. Reilly: But the first question, Eric, that we’re gonna talk about tonight is this, was this Detroit Lions‘ loss to the Panthers just another instance of SOL? Please sound off in the comments, but Eric, I’m gonna throw it to you first. Is this SOL, literally rearing its head?
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions tight ends on the cusp of a franchise record

The Detroit Lions season has been one full of ups and downs, almost like as a fan we’re attending “America’s Roller Coast” Cedar Point every Sunday. This season has seen a team start 1-6, trade their top target tight-end T.J. Hockenson, and then rip off six wins in eight games. Now, the Detroit Lions’ tight ends are on the verge of setting a single-season franchise record.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings Player to Watch vs. Penguins

Tonight the Detroit Red Wings will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Detroit will face Pittsburgh for the first time this season, a team they faced in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals back in 2008 and 2009. Detroit won the cup in ’08 while the Penguins got their revenge in ’09.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions drop like temperature in Week 17 NFL Power Rankings

Just one week ago, I was writing an article about how the Detroit Lions had climbed all the way up to No. 8 in The Athletic’s Week 16 NFL Power Rankings. At the time, the Lions had won six out of seven games, and there was no question about it that they were playing like one of the best teams in the NFL. Well, that was then and this is now, and following their Christmas Eve beatdown against the Carolina Panthers, the Lions have dropped in the rankings.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons reportedly sign G Jared Rhoden

It has been a rough season for the Detroit Pistons, as they have lost their best player (Cade Cunningham) for the rest of the season, and they currently sit dead-last in the entire NBA with an 8-27 record. According to a report from Shams Charania, the Pistons have signed G Jared Rhoden.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Some Detroit Lions ‘fans’ show their true colors are NOT Honolulu Blue and Silver

Heading into the 2022 NFL regular season, I (and plenty of others) predicted the Detroit Lions would not only take a big step forward from a year ago when they won just three games but that they would be contending for a playoff spot by the time Christmas rolled around. Well, fast forward to the present and that is exactly where the Lions are with just two games remaining on their schedule. Yet, following Saturday’s debacle against the Carolina Panthers, there are plenty of so-called Lions fans who are crawling out of the woodwork to rip the team and to ignorantly shout out the phrase, “Same Old Lions” from the rooftops.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy