Odds that Jim Harbaugh becomes Denver Broncos’ next HC
On Monday evening, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team arrived in Arizona, where they will begin making their final preparations for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against TCU. Earlier in the day, news broke that the Denver Broncos were firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was still in his first season with the team.
Pro Football Focus clearly does not like Jared Goff
When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks, many assumed that Goff was just a throw-in to get the trade done and that he would only be around in Detroit until they could find his replacement. But, as it stands, it sure does seem like the Lions are content with rolling with Goff for the foreseeable future, as he has been solid in 2022.
Would Matthew Stafford Make The Detroit Lions A Better Team?
Would Matthew Stafford Make The Detroit Lions A Better Team?. Please watch the video above. Would Matthew Stafford Make The Detroit Lions A Better Team?. A.J. Reilly: But here’s a good question. At this point, regardless of the loss, Goff or Stafford, who do you think is having a better season? Two years in.
St. Brown and Detroit Lions to Host Fields and Bears in High-Profile Week 17 Matchup
Two of the top offensive performers in the NFL will go head to head on Sunday, January 1, 2023, when Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions host Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. The Lions come into the game with a 7-8 record, while the Bears sit at 3-12.
Detroit Lions Cool Off In Loss Against Panthers
What’s good Detroit Sports Nation? I am Eric Vincent, your host here at the DSN News Desk. Thank you for being here. We appreciate your time and support. Even though today’s feeling like a bit of a gut punch. This is a bit of a reality check for the Detroit Lions and its fan base.
Jared Goff has a December to remember for Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 regular season, there were plenty of people who shouted from the rooftops that Jared Goff was an awful quarterback and that he would be the main reason why the Detroit Lions would once again finish with one of the worst records in the NFL. Now, there are still plenty of Goff haters out there, but those are the same people who would complain about him if the Lions got to a Super Bowl and lost 30-27 in overtime. Over the past month, Goff has balled out, and he may end up gaining some more believers after all.
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: way too early prediction for must-win Week 17 game
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions are facing a must-win game against the Chicago Bears. These two teams met earlier in the season, with the Lions earning a one-point victory, winning 31-30. Will the Lions have the same fortune this time around? I think they will. Let’s rewind back to November...
Jarrad Davis Departs Detroit for New York Giants
Jarrad Davis, a former first-round pick and linebacker for the Detroit Lions, has agreed to sign with the New York Giants. He could make his Giants debut Sunday against the Colts. Why it matters. Davis left the Lions for the New York Jets last season but returned to Detroit after...
Dan Campbell responds to question about if he thinks Jameson Williams may be getting frustrated
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams has now played in four NFL games, but other than one touchdown catch, you probably have not noticed him. In fact, in those four games, Williams has been targeted a total of just five times, and he has just one single catch. Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell has said in recent weeks that the plan was to get Williams more involved in the offense, but that has not happened.
Detroit Lions injury report for Wednesday, December 28
The Detroit Lions will face the Chicago Bears this Sunday and are looking to rebound from a crushing loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Lions are currently in the middle of a playoff hunt, while the Bears have lost eight straight games and are focusing on the upcoming draft. Detroit...
On This Day: Detroit Lions End Season with Historically bad 0-16 Record
The Detroit Lions ended the 2008 season with a historic 0-16 record, becoming the first team in NFL history to go winless in a 16-game season, sharing the “honor” with only the Cleveland Browns, who went 0-16 in 2017. The Lions finished last in the NFC North division in 2008 and had the worst record in the league.
Season-Ending Injury Reserve for Quintez Cephus as 21-Day Window Expires
Quintez Cephus, Wide Receiver for the Lions, had hoped to return to the field by the end of the 2022 season. However, his return was impossible due to his foot injury in Week 4. Cephus was designated to return from injured reserve on December 7th but could not prove himself in the season’s final three weeks. As a result, the Lions have placed Cephus on season-ending injured reserve.
J.J. Watt announces retirement from professional football
On December 27, 2022, J.J. Watt announced his retirement from professional football after a successful career spanned over a decade. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year was widely regarded as one of the best defensive players of his generation and leaves behind a legacy that will not be soon forgotten.
Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Goalie Matchup
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings return from their Christmas break to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7:30 PM puck drop. The Red Wings come into this one with 35 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings. The Penguins currently...
Detroit Lions Vs. Panthers: Another Instance Of S.O.L.?
Was The Loss In Carolina An SOL Moment For The Detroit Lions?. Please watch the video above. Was The Loss In Carolina An SOL Moment For The Detroit Lions?. A.J. Reilly: But the first question, Eric, that we’re gonna talk about tonight is this, was this Detroit Lions‘ loss to the Panthers just another instance of SOL? Please sound off in the comments, but Eric, I’m gonna throw it to you first. Is this SOL, literally rearing its head?
Detroit Lions tight ends on the cusp of a franchise record
The Detroit Lions season has been one full of ups and downs, almost like as a fan we’re attending “America’s Roller Coast” Cedar Point every Sunday. This season has seen a team start 1-6, trade their top target tight-end T.J. Hockenson, and then rip off six wins in eight games. Now, the Detroit Lions’ tight ends are on the verge of setting a single-season franchise record.
Red Wings Player to Watch vs. Penguins
Tonight the Detroit Red Wings will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Detroit will face Pittsburgh for the first time this season, a team they faced in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals back in 2008 and 2009. Detroit won the cup in ’08 while the Penguins got their revenge in ’09.
Detroit Lions drop like temperature in Week 17 NFL Power Rankings
Just one week ago, I was writing an article about how the Detroit Lions had climbed all the way up to No. 8 in The Athletic’s Week 16 NFL Power Rankings. At the time, the Lions had won six out of seven games, and there was no question about it that they were playing like one of the best teams in the NFL. Well, that was then and this is now, and following their Christmas Eve beatdown against the Carolina Panthers, the Lions have dropped in the rankings.
Detroit Pistons reportedly sign G Jared Rhoden
It has been a rough season for the Detroit Pistons, as they have lost their best player (Cade Cunningham) for the rest of the season, and they currently sit dead-last in the entire NBA with an 8-27 record. According to a report from Shams Charania, the Pistons have signed G Jared Rhoden.
Some Detroit Lions ‘fans’ show their true colors are NOT Honolulu Blue and Silver
Heading into the 2022 NFL regular season, I (and plenty of others) predicted the Detroit Lions would not only take a big step forward from a year ago when they won just three games but that they would be contending for a playoff spot by the time Christmas rolled around. Well, fast forward to the present and that is exactly where the Lions are with just two games remaining on their schedule. Yet, following Saturday’s debacle against the Carolina Panthers, there are plenty of so-called Lions fans who are crawling out of the woodwork to rip the team and to ignorantly shout out the phrase, “Same Old Lions” from the rooftops.
