Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Related
westsideseattle.com
UPDATE: Power back for some as outages become more sporadic
The number of customers out is down but the number of outages is up as they became more sporadic across the West Seattle area.13 outages ranging from 332 down to single homes were not expected to be resolved before midnight. Original Post. High winds are the likely culprit in the...
westsideseattle.com
UPDATE: Power back for all but 276 now
Only 276 customers were out at 9:20pm in Arroyo Heights with restoration expected by 1:00am. People living south of Lowman Beach Park are still suffering with an outage but a new one that started at 8:33pm put more than 4600 out. Restoration was not expected before 2am. UPDATE 8:10pm. The...
westsideseattle.com
Power out for nearly 5000 in the Arroyos and near Lowman Beach
High winds are the likely culprit in the loss of power for 4,893 city light customers in West Seattle. The outage which began at 6:22 extends from Morgan Street SW on the north along the water including Lowman Beach down through Arroyo Heights down to just past 119th SW. Lightning...
westsideseattle.com
High winds on Tuesday mean preparing for power outages
The National Weather Service is predicting high winds from 1pm on Tuesday through 1am on Wednesday and issued a High Wind Warning. They are predicting gusts up to 55 mph which is likely to cause power outages. Officials recommend that you charge all batteries, Ready.gov offers a comprehensive look at what to do to be prepared.
westsideseattle.com
Portage Bay Cafe to open Jan. 7 in West Seattle
Portage Bay Cafe announced on Tuesday that they will be opening their West Seattle location on January 7. Located at 4725 42nd Ave SW this location joins four others including Ballard, 65th NE, Roosevelt and South Lake Union. They said in a press release, "Serving Seattle’s best brunch since 1997,...
westsideseattle.com
Winds knock out power for more than 150 in West Seattle
High winds took down tree branches and knocked out power for more than 150 customers in West Seattle on Dec.26.The outage is east of California Ave SW, south of SW Holly Street and north of SW Othello. It was not expected to be restored before midnight. Other smaller outage were...
westsideseattle.com
King County Prosecuting Atttorney's office files charges following drug bust
The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges against each of the individuals involved in this major Burien Police Department/King County Sherriff’s Office drug bust out of Burien. King County Prosecuting Attorney-elect Leesa Manion. “Removing lethal narcotics from the street and stopping drug trafficking is a top priority...
Comments / 0