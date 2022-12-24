According to a new survey conducted by CheapHotels.org, New York City is the most expensive destination in the world for New Year’s Eve accommodations in 2022. The survey compared hotel rates across 50 major cities around the world. For each destination, the price for the cheapest available double room for a three-night stay between Friday, December 30 and Monday, January 2 was recorded. Only centrally-located hotels rated at least three stars and with generally positive guest reviews were taken into account.

