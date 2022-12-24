Read full article on original website
TravelPulse
What Should Travel Advisors Be Prepared for in 2023?
The year is quickly coming to a close, and what a year for travel it has been. Record-breaking demand for cruises and tours, a stronger desire to experience different cultures and new things and the return of large-scale travel on both a domestic and international scale have made this year a great one as the world continues leaning away from the pandemic and into the future.
TravelPulse
The Travel Agent’s Guide to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia has welcomed millions since its official opening to tourism in 2019, but many don’t know enough about the country, especially travel advisors, to feel confident about selling travel to the new destination. Travel advisors who want to learn more about Saudi Arabia need look no further for...
TravelPulse
The World's Priciest New Year's Eve Destinations Revealed
According to a new survey conducted by CheapHotels.org, New York City is the most expensive destination in the world for New Year’s Eve accommodations in 2022. The survey compared hotel rates across 50 major cities around the world. For each destination, the price for the cheapest available double room for a three-night stay between Friday, December 30 and Monday, January 2 was recorded. Only centrally-located hotels rated at least three stars and with generally positive guest reviews were taken into account.
TravelPulse
The World's Friendliest Destination Still Resides in Mexico
The tourist-friendly Mexican colonial town of San Miguel de Allende has been named the Most Friendly Destination in the World by the Condé Nast Traveler 2022 Readers' Choice Awards. Following the latest honor, the city in eastern Guanajuato has now topped the list of the world's friendliest destinations for...
TravelPulse
Discover RIU Plaza Hotels Around the World
RIU Plaza Hotels are cropping up around the globe, appealing to business and leisure travelers alike with signature RIU flair. Travelers can currently enjoy these hotels in popular global cities, including two in New York, Miami, San Francisco, Guadalajara, Panama, Madrid, Dublin and Berlin with openings in London, Toronto and Chicago.
TravelPulse
The Caribbean's Best Resorts for LGBTQ Travelers
The Caribbean features many LGBTQ-friendly resorts that offer unique experiences for relaxation and adventure amidst the region's extraordinary nature. These are some of the ones that provide the best service and world-class cuisine. Queen's Gardens Resort & Spa, Saba. Considered one of the most friendly places for members of the...
TravelPulse
Grenada Reports Record Visitor Numbers
The Grenada Tourism Authority announced that for the third consecutive month since September of 2022, visitor numbers have significantly increased over the pre-pandemic benchmark year of 2019. November reflected the island's highest-ever arrival total for the month with 14,232 visitors representing a 17 percent increase over the same month in...
TravelPulse
Hyatt's Inclusive Collection Heads Into 2023 With Big Plans, Travel Deals
Bringing travelers one of the largest global portfolios of luxury-all-inclusive resorts, Hyatt and AMR Collection’s brands now include more than 120 resorts across 11 countries and 40 beachfront destinations under its new Inclusive Collection. With resorts in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Europe now joining the...
TravelPulse
Carnival Cruise Line Names Emeril Lagasse Chief Culinary Officer
Renowned chef and restaurateur Emeril Lagasse has become Carnival Cruise Line’s Chief Culinary Officer following a prior collaboration which led to restaurant concept Emeril’s Bistro located onboard the Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration and also to be available on the Carnival Jubilee. The James Beard Award winner will...
TravelPulse
Collette Highlights Small-Group Tours Shaking Up the Transportation Standard
WHY IT RATES: Cultural immersion also includes methods of transportation with Collette, from gondolas to tuk-tuks and more. — Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. Collette highlights small-group tours that give travelers a chance to step outside of the coach bus and enjoy other unique methods of transportation. The tour operator knows travelers want to get a culturally rich experience in each destination, and by utilizing unique modes of transportation where available, it is just one way Collette puts their travelers first.
TravelPulse
New Caribbean Resorts To Experience in 2023
The Caribbean tourism industry is preparing to launch new resorts to welcome travelers worldwide in 2023. The offer includes world-class chain hotels with top-notch amenities and services. Here's a closer look at some of these highly anticipated resorts that are either newly opened or to be opened in 2023. St....
TravelPulse
Tourism Western Australia Launches New Global Tourism Brand in NYC
In celebration of their new global tourism brand, Tourism Western Australia is offering New Yorkers a dreamlike portal into some of Western Australia's most iconic destinations. From now through January 1, 2023, the campaign is featuring four high impact 3D advertising placements in the city and a one-day activation with...
