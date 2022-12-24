ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State vs. Georgia: Marvin Harrison Jr., Buckeyes sound off on Big Ten, SEC 'bragging rights' in playoff

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. knows the Buckeyes are the underdogs heading into this weekend's College Football Playoff against top-ranked and defending national champion Georgia. And like his teammates, Harrison is not going to provide any motivational quotes or anything related to "bragging rights" between the Big Ten and SEC before these two blue-blood programs go to war.
