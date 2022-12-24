ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neelyville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Police: Sikeston runaway found in Tenn. with gun, correctional officer badge

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A call to police about a suspicious person at a home in Dyersburg, Tennessee leads to the arrest of a Sikeston teenager. Officers say they were called at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, December 23, to a home on the Upper Finely Road about a person dressed all in black allegedly trying to get into the garage at the house.
DYERSBURG, TN
KFVS12

3 charged with drug trafficking in Scott County

While trucks are busy clearing snow off the roads, tow trucks are also busy clearing vehicles off the road. Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening. Officers responded to the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/26. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
neareport.com

Thieves target car dealership in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. – A very large theft took place over the holiday weekend at a car dealership in Jonesboro. Sometime between December 23 and December 26, suspects broke into Cavenaugh Hyundai, 2020 Wilkins Avenue, and stole vehicles and property, the report filed with the Jonesboro Police Department said. The...
JONESBORO, AR
kbsi23.com

Home destroyed by fire in Qulin, MO

QULIN, Mo. (KBSI) – A Qulin man lost his home to a fire Monday afternoon. The man arrived home at about 3:30 p.m. and found his manufactured home engulfed in flames. Fire crews were immediately notified and arrived at the scene around 3:50 p.m. During the fire the man...
QULIN, MO
Kait 8

Silver Alert canceled for Sharp County woman

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have canceled a Silver Alert for a 72-year-old woman from Cave City. According to the alert, Deborah Linthicum was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at 149 Kathenda in Cave City. It is unclear what led ASP to cancel the alert, and Linthicum’s...
CAVE CITY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy