kbsi23.com
14-year-old runaway from Sikeston arrested in Dyersburg, TN after suspicious person call
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A 14-year-old runaway from Sikeston, Mo. faces charges after police in Dyersburg, Tenn, responded to a call of a suspicious person trying to enter a garage of a home. On Dec. 23 about 3:15 p.m. Dyersburg police responded to Upper Finely Road in reference to...
KFVS12
Police: Sikeston runaway found in Tenn. with gun, correctional officer badge
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A call to police about a suspicious person at a home in Dyersburg, Tennessee leads to the arrest of a Sikeston teenager. Officers say they were called at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, December 23, to a home on the Upper Finely Road about a person dressed all in black allegedly trying to get into the garage at the house.
Wichita man killed, two injured in crash in southeast Missouri
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a crash in Shannon County has killed a Wichita man.
KFVS12
3 charged with drug trafficking in Scott County
While trucks are busy clearing snow off the roads, tow trucks are also busy clearing vehicles off the road. Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening. Officers responded to the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/26. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
neareport.com
Thieves target car dealership in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. – A very large theft took place over the holiday weekend at a car dealership in Jonesboro. Sometime between December 23 and December 26, suspects broke into Cavenaugh Hyundai, 2020 Wilkins Avenue, and stole vehicles and property, the report filed with the Jonesboro Police Department said. The...
kbsi23.com
Home destroyed by fire in Qulin, MO
QULIN, Mo. (KBSI) – A Qulin man lost his home to a fire Monday afternoon. The man arrived home at about 3:30 p.m. and found his manufactured home engulfed in flames. Fire crews were immediately notified and arrived at the scene around 3:50 p.m. During the fire the man...
KFVS12
2 small earthquakes recorded in New Madrid County, Mo. Tuesday morning
A small earthquake was recorded early Tuesday morning, December 27 in New Madrid County. 211 years since massive earthquake hits New Madrid fault. December 16, 2022, marks 211 years since a New Madrid, Missouri earthquake sequence that was felt as far as New York City. 3.2 magnitude earthquake recorded overnight.
Kait 8
Silver Alert canceled for Sharp County woman
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have canceled a Silver Alert for a 72-year-old woman from Cave City. According to the alert, Deborah Linthicum was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at 149 Kathenda in Cave City. It is unclear what led ASP to cancel the alert, and Linthicum’s...
KTLO
Investigation finds Jonesboro officer participated in exercises leading up to his death, contradicting initial accounts
This still image taken from video released in an Arkansas State Police report shows Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks being attended to by medical personnel during a July 17 training at a state police academy. (Courtesy of Arkansas State Police via Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) Arkansas State Police investigators were originally led to...
