Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensOcean City, MD
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free VerseBrooklyn MuseCape May, NJ
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United StatesTravel MavenCape May, NJ
Related
watchthetramcarplease.com
New Year’s Eve @ The Grand Hotel Cape May – Surf & Turf Dinner with 5-hour Premium Open bar.
The Grand Hotel of Cape May is our #1 choice for your New Year’s Eve destination party, 5-hour Premium Open Bar, Hors d’ Oeuvres, a sensational Served Surf & Turf Dinner, Then It’s Non-Stop Dancing and Partying All Night Long with Our Party Horn Band & Disc Jockey.
Cape Gazette
Cape May-Lewes Ferry fan received a holiday gift from us
Take a break from the ordinary! Sailing daily across the Delaware Bay. This holiday season buy the Ferry Fan in your life a Ferry gift certificate or something from our online store – offering apparel, trinkets, home decor, books, Christmas ornaments, drinkware, and more. 43 Cape Henlopen Drive. Lewes.
Sea Isle City Acquires Nickname of ‘Delaware County East’
Sea Isle City, N.J., has acquired the nickname of “Delaware County East” due to the number of people here who vacation at the popular beach town, writes Donald Wittkowski for Sea Isle News. “I’ve heard that many, many people come here on vacation from Delaware County,” said Sea...
Cape Gazette
Surprising a Penny Lane customer with a gift
A unique Beer, Wine & Liquor Shop featuring local spirits. Located in Penny Lane Mall, which runs between the first block of Rehoboth Ave and Wilmington Ave. We love supporting local businesses like Penny Lane Liquors! Cape Gazette surprised random shoppers during our Shopping Cape promotion, which ran from November 25 through December 21, with local gift cards. Visit www.shoppingcape.com for participating locations and giveaway details.
Cape Gazette
NEW Cake Pops at Lewes Coffee!
Enjoy our delicious freshly brewed lattes and more - only the Lewes Coffee Company!. Conveniently located at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal • Also available for Online Order n’ Pick up • order.lewescoffee.com/. ⇒ Lewes Coffee co. Morning Checklist. Wake up. Grab a Hot Chocolate and a...
watchthetramcarplease.com
UPDATE: Cape May Canal Bridge Debris Removed by Sea Tow Cape May.
According to Sea Tow Cape May’s Facebook page, Sea Tow Cape May and H. Arenberg Marine Construction teamed up remove the train bridge debris from the Cape May Canal. Photos courtesy of Sea Tow Cape May. Follow them on Facebook here> (3) Sea Tow Cape May | Facebook.
Three Pretty Place to Enjoy Nature in Worcester County
Worcester County's nature is one of the features that make this area a peaceful, beautiful place to live. Rivers, forests, flowers, and beaches create a stunning landscape that can be enjoyed any way you please. Whether you love walking, biking, surfing, boating, or all of the above, here are three places in Worcester County where you can enjoy your favorite outdoor activities with a view.
Cape Gazette
We gave customers at Crooked Hammock Brewery a special treat
Brewpub serving diverse American fare in an airy space with a coastal vibe, a patio & live music. Grab a beer, and hop in a Hammock. Take a break, make lasting memories, and enjoy the ride!. 36707 Crooked Hammock Way. Lewes. We love supporting local businesses like Crooked Hammock Brewery!...
Cape Gazette
Great Investment, Many Potential Uses, NO HOA, 5 Beds/3 Baths, 1.26 ac, List $995,000
Great Investment Property, For Large Family or Airbnb potential, or short term rentals such as traveling nurses, includes a barn with a concrete foundation and owned solar panels. This might be the next location for your small business! This home has been remodeled and brought up to date with many upgrades, see them below!
Cape Gazette
We made a customer’s day at Bellinger’s Jewelers extra sparkly
A family owned and operated full-service jewelry store that has been serving Rehoboth Beach for over 38 years. Stop in to see a wide range of fine jewelry or inquire about custom jewelry design and jewelry repair. 20747 Coastal Highway. Rehoboth Beach. We love supporting local businesses like Bellinger’s Jewelers!...
Cape Gazette
Robert Alden Short Jr., talented guitarist
Robert Alden Short Jr., 70, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Maui Memorial Medical Center after a battle with cancer. Bo was born to former Delaware Insurance Commissioner Robert A. Short and the late Marjorie Townsend Bramhall. Bo grew up on a 600-acre grain and dairy farm on Trap Pond Road, across the field from his grandparents, Alden and Doris Short. His other grandparents, Judge Howard and Margaret Bramhall, lived in Georgetown. Bo enjoyed playing baseball and basketball, and going to Bethany Beach. He enjoyed music from a very early age. Bo started out as a tap dancer, trumpet player and drummer. He attended Georgetown School from 1958-68.
Cape Gazette
Local sailor completes fall campaign
Local junior sailor Alden Durrell of Rehoboth Beach wrapped up his 2022 fall sailing campaign with Annapolis Yacht Club’s Optimist Racing Team and Proteus Yatcht Club of Lewes. AYC recently recruited Arthur Blodgett, formerly of the Lauderdale Yatcht Club, to coach the AYC Optimist Racing Team. Blodgett is one...
Cape Gazette
We delighted shoppers at ReStore of Sussex County
The ReStore accepts donated gently used furniture, appliances, home decor, as well as reusable and surplus building materials which are sold to the general public at a fraction of the retail price. All proceeds remain in Sussex County and help to fund the construction of homes for qualified families. 18501...
Cape Gazette
We delighted shoppers at Light House of Lewes
26 Ocean Gallery is an art gallery featuring vintage items, jewelry, handmade items, local art, antiques, handmade soaps and candles, home and garden items, collectibles, nautical items, furniture, gifts and much more. 16759 Coastal Highway. Lewes. We love supporting local businesses like Light House of Lewes! Cape Gazette surprised random...
Cape Gazette
New Years Brunch is this Sunday!
Ring in 2023 at Grain On the Rocks! We’re Open New Year’s Day!. Sizzlin’ Breakfast Skillets, Garden Omelets, Sparkling Mimosas and the. Join us for our Sparkling Weekend Brunch from 10am-1pm!. We proudly serve Lewes Coffee! ☀️. See you soon!. Weekend Brunch 10am-1pm We do not...
Cape Gazette
Bella Terra shopper receives holiday gift from us
Local, family-owned garden center and landscape service. Garden center features Christmas trees, poinsettias, wreaths, garlands, seasonal home and outdoor decor, and more. Providing exceptional customer service to help you enjoy your home, garden, and outdoor living needs. 13482 Spicer Road. Ellendale. We love supporting local businesses like Bella Terra Lanscapes...
Cape Gazette
Welcome the new year with Lightship Overfalls Anchor Drop
The Overfalls Foundation will host its 12th annual Anchor Drop starting at 11:45 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31, to welcome the new year and say farewell to the old. Everyone is invited to join the Overfalls crew as they celebrate New Year’s Eve and kick off the ship’s 50th anniversary on the Lewes waterfront and the 85th anniversary of its construction.
WMDT.com
Harrington Raceway & Casino closed due to “technical difficulties”
HARRINGTON, Del. – The Harrington Raceway and Casino is closed due to technical difficulties. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Casino’s website featured a pop-up message saying, “Temporarily closed due to technical difficulties. Please check social media or call for updates.”. No further details are available, and Casino...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Avenue bridge over the canal 60 years ago
The front page story of the Dec. 23 edition focused on the dissolution of the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Improvement Association, which had formed about a decade earlier with a goal to improve the canal area behind the Rehoboth Beach Museum with a dock. That vision came to fruition in 2021, and a fund has been created to ensure maintenance continues into the future. The dock’s switchback ramp down the steep canal bank is located on the left side of this image from the late 1960s or early 1970s. This photograph was taken by J.T. O’Brien for the Historic American Engineering Record, documenting the 1920s architecture of Rehoboth’s Scherzer rolling lift bascule bridge. The Historic American Engineering Record was established in 1969 by the National Park Service, the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Library of Congress to document historic sites and structures related to engineering and industry. This photograph is one of more than two dozen images and blueprints available on the Library of Congress website. Seen peeking over the tree line is the smokestack for the Stokely-Van Camp cannery. That property was sold in 1964; the buildings fell into disrepair before they burned down Aug. 19, 1971, leaving just the smokestack standing.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 14-20, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Nov. 14-20, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Entries list property address followed by selling...
Comments / 0