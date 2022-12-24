ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

FWP: Wolf trapping opens in grizzly bear habitat in Montana

Wolf trapping season is open as of Saturday, Dec. 24, in all areas of occupied grizzly bear habitat across the state, including deer and elk hunting district (HD) 130 in northwest Montana, Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Friday in a news release. The news release noted wildlife staff completed its...
The top 10 most read stories on the Daily Montanan in 2022

Montana, you love stories about Yellowstone National Park, public lands and politics. Since the Daily Montanan’s inception in 2021, we’ve published more than 3,700 articles, pieces of commentary and information. And we’re looking forward to the news of 2023. Here, by ranking, are the Top 10 stories that were read during 2022 on our site.
Panel picks three nominees for consideration for Montana HD 80 vacancy

The Montana State Capitol in the snow on Dec. 1, 2022. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) A joint panel of Lewis and Clark County and Powell County Republicans on Tuesday picked three nominees to send to county commissioners to fill the House District 80 seat vacated by Becky Beard earlier this month when she was picked to fill the Senate District 40 seat.
In COVID’s third winter, biggest threat is three viruses at once

Ohio health officials are urging caution again this winter. But entering our third holiday season with COVID-19, the nature of those warnings is a bit different. As Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff explained, this year the threat is multiple respiratory viruses at once. “Unlike the last two...
Oregon’s health care crises will spill over into the new year

Emergency room nurses attend to a patient at Oregon Health & Science University. (Christine Torres Hicks/OHSU) Oregon’s health care system will begin 2023 with a fresh start as a new director for the Oregon Health Authority takes the helm and Gov.-elect Tina Kotek is sworn into office. James Schroeder,...
Arkansas nonprofits prepare for possible recession, shift in giving

Girl Scout Troop 3458 visited the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in November and made a donation that will provide 1,000 meals to food insecure individuals. (Courtesy of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas) Philanthropic giving remains fairly steady for many Arkansas nonprofits despite continuing inflation and the possibility of...
Large cattle feedlot fined $2,000 for stream contamination

An employee of the third-largest open feedlot in Iowa improperly pumped manure water onto a field this year that was too saturated with rainwater to absorb the liquid, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. As a result, feedlot owner Brian Wendl, of rural Willey in western Iowa, has...
Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
State expects to resume printing paper titles in February

The state Department of Revenue said Tuesday in a news release that it expects to receive a shipment of title paper in late January and resume printing all paper titles in mid-February. South Dakota, like other states, uses paper that includes security features to protect vehicle owners against title fraud....
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy announces new legislative director ahead of 2023 session

The Alaska State Capitol is seen on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy named Laura Stidolph as his legislative director, his office says. Stidolph is set to take office Jan. 2. A Juneau resident, Stidolph will be the chief liaison...
Water debate will return to Kansas Legislature amid staggering drought

The landscape of Western Kansas is parched to the point that tributaries sit dry. When Kansas lawmakers return for the session, they will renew efforts to conserve groundwater on the Ogallala Aquifer. (Allison Kite/Kansas Reflector) Legislators are almost certain to place the decline of the Ogallala Aquifer among their top...
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license

A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch; background photo by JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images) A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to...
ROCKWELL CITY, IA
Opinion: Maryland’s stewards need to up their offshore wind game

The writer is a professional engineer and chair of the Future of Energy Initiative. On Dec. 8 Maryland Matters cited a Gabel Associates report titled “Maryland Offshore Wind: Estimating the Costs and Benefits of Offshore Wind Energy Development.” The report provides clear evidence why Maryland’s stewards need to up their game. Maryland’s largest investment to date — about $8 billion discounted offshore wind renewable energy certificates (OREC) — was made with no evidence that offshore wind will be a useful component of a fully decarbonized PJM electric power system.
Students, stand up for your rights

High school students across Virginia including those at McLean High School walked out in protest of the governor’s revised transgender student policies on Sept. 27, 2022. Pictured is a student holding a rainbow flag. (Nathaniel Cline/Virginia Mercury) After the Virginia Department of Education spent over two years dancing around...
A solution to the climate and energy crises could be right above your head

Kenny Freeman, president of Petrin Corp., shows off a piece of industrial pipe insulation at the company's warehouse in Port Allen, La., Sept. 20, 2022. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Wind and solar technologies often dominate the conversation on curbing the high cost of fossil fuels and their detrimental greenhouse...
PORT ALLEN, LA

