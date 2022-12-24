Read full article on original website
Lost no more: Record company issues collection of Montana’s punk, hardcore and new wave
Lost Sounds Montana latest compilation: "Without Warning: Early Montana Punk, Postpunk, New Wave and Hardcore, 1979-1991). When you think punk rock – you may think New York or London. But Bozeman?. And while Montana tends to have a reputation as a good venue for country artists, at one time,...
FWP: Wolf trapping opens in grizzly bear habitat in Montana
Wolf trapping season is open as of Saturday, Dec. 24, in all areas of occupied grizzly bear habitat across the state, including deer and elk hunting district (HD) 130 in northwest Montana, Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Friday in a news release. The news release noted wildlife staff completed its...
The top 10 most read stories on the Daily Montanan in 2022
Montana, you love stories about Yellowstone National Park, public lands and politics. Since the Daily Montanan’s inception in 2021, we’ve published more than 3,700 articles, pieces of commentary and information. And we’re looking forward to the news of 2023. Here, by ranking, are the Top 10 stories that were read during 2022 on our site.
Panel picks three nominees for consideration for Montana HD 80 vacancy
The Montana State Capitol in the snow on Dec. 1, 2022. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) A joint panel of Lewis and Clark County and Powell County Republicans on Tuesday picked three nominees to send to county commissioners to fill the House District 80 seat vacated by Becky Beard earlier this month when she was picked to fill the Senate District 40 seat.
In COVID’s third winter, biggest threat is three viruses at once
Ohio health officials are urging caution again this winter. But entering our third holiday season with COVID-19, the nature of those warnings is a bit different. As Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff explained, this year the threat is multiple respiratory viruses at once. “Unlike the last two...
‘Emotional roller coaster’: Delays in effort to shut down Agape dishearten former students
Allen Knoll, who was sent to Agape Boarding School in Missouri, testified during a committee hearing on Feb. 10, 2021, about abuse he says he endured there. (Photo by Tim Bommel/House Communications) When he read the news back in September that Missouri had moved to shut down Agape Boarding School,...
2022 brought Oregon less wildfire, more drought and major clean energy investments
Oregon's 2022 fire season was one of the mildest in the last decade, due in large part to heavy rains that continued into June. It was a big year for tackling climate change in the state and was boosted by historic federal investment. (Oregon Department of Forestry/Flickr) For Oregon and...
Oregon’s health care crises will spill over into the new year
Emergency room nurses attend to a patient at Oregon Health & Science University. (Christine Torres Hicks/OHSU) Oregon’s health care system will begin 2023 with a fresh start as a new director for the Oregon Health Authority takes the helm and Gov.-elect Tina Kotek is sworn into office. James Schroeder,...
Arkansas nonprofits prepare for possible recession, shift in giving
Girl Scout Troop 3458 visited the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in November and made a donation that will provide 1,000 meals to food insecure individuals. (Courtesy of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas) Philanthropic giving remains fairly steady for many Arkansas nonprofits despite continuing inflation and the possibility of...
Large cattle feedlot fined $2,000 for stream contamination
An employee of the third-largest open feedlot in Iowa improperly pumped manure water onto a field this year that was too saturated with rainwater to absorb the liquid, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. As a result, feedlot owner Brian Wendl, of rural Willey in western Iowa, has...
Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
From health care to voting, immigrant-led group eases challenges for New Mainers
Members of AK Health and Social Services with candidates for elected office at an event at a mosque in Lewiston | Courtesy AK Health and Social Services. When it started in 2020, AK Health and Social Services had just one employee and a shoestring budget. Now, heading into 2023, the...
State expects to resume printing paper titles in February
The state Department of Revenue said Tuesday in a news release that it expects to receive a shipment of title paper in late January and resume printing all paper titles in mid-February. South Dakota, like other states, uses paper that includes security features to protect vehicle owners against title fraud....
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy announces new legislative director ahead of 2023 session
The Alaska State Capitol is seen on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy named Laura Stidolph as his legislative director, his office says. Stidolph is set to take office Jan. 2. A Juneau resident, Stidolph will be the chief liaison...
Water debate will return to Kansas Legislature amid staggering drought
The landscape of Western Kansas is parched to the point that tributaries sit dry. When Kansas lawmakers return for the session, they will renew efforts to conserve groundwater on the Ogallala Aquifer. (Allison Kite/Kansas Reflector) Legislators are almost certain to place the decline of the Ogallala Aquifer among their top...
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch; background photo by JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images) A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to...
Opinion: Maryland’s stewards need to up their offshore wind game
The writer is a professional engineer and chair of the Future of Energy Initiative. On Dec. 8 Maryland Matters cited a Gabel Associates report titled “Maryland Offshore Wind: Estimating the Costs and Benefits of Offshore Wind Energy Development.” The report provides clear evidence why Maryland’s stewards need to up their game. Maryland’s largest investment to date — about $8 billion discounted offshore wind renewable energy certificates (OREC) — was made with no evidence that offshore wind will be a useful component of a fully decarbonized PJM electric power system.
Advocacy group Maryland Nonprofits asks state for $100 million to serve needy communities
The advocacy group Maryland Nonprofits is asking policymakers for $100 million of the state government’s budget surplus to help community organizations across the state serve needy residents. In a wish list released last week, the membership organization for nonprofits argued that they play a critical role in improving equity...
Students, stand up for your rights
High school students across Virginia including those at McLean High School walked out in protest of the governor’s revised transgender student policies on Sept. 27, 2022. Pictured is a student holding a rainbow flag. (Nathaniel Cline/Virginia Mercury) After the Virginia Department of Education spent over two years dancing around...
A solution to the climate and energy crises could be right above your head
Kenny Freeman, president of Petrin Corp., shows off a piece of industrial pipe insulation at the company's warehouse in Port Allen, La., Sept. 20, 2022. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Wind and solar technologies often dominate the conversation on curbing the high cost of fossil fuels and their detrimental greenhouse...
